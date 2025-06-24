The Gilded Age season 3: Full list of cast and characters explored

The Gilded Age season 3, the third season of the popular historical drama series, premiered on HBO on June 22, 2025. Julian Fellowes created the series and co-wrote it alongside Sonja Warfield.

Set in the 1880s, which was known as the Gilded Age in America, the series centers on two families - the new money Russells and the old money van Rhijn-Brooks, who live across the street from each other.

The Gilded Age season 3 is produced by Holly Rymon and Claire M. Shanley. Among its executive producers are Julian Fellowes, David Crockett, Gareth Neame, Salli Richardson Whitfield, Michael Engler, and Robert Greenblatt.

Carrie Coon and Morgan Spector lead The Gilded Age season 3

1) Carrie Coon as Bertha Russell

Carrie Coon as seen in The Gilded Age season 3 (Image via Instagram/@gildedagehbo)

Having won the opera war in the show's second season, Bertha Russell sets her sights on marrying her daughter, Gladys, to the Duke of Buckingham and establishing ties with the British crown in The Gilded Age season 3.

Carrie Coon is best known for playing Nora Durst in HBO's supernatural series The Leftovers from 2014 to 2017. She also won acclaim for her Emmy-nominated role as Gloria Burgle in season 3 of the black-comedy series Fargo on FX. In 2025, she played Laurie Duffy in The White Lotus season 3, which takes place in Thailand.

Carrie made her feature film debut in David Fincher's Gone Girl in 2014, and went on to star in Steven Spielberg's The Post, starring Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks, in 2017. Her other film credits include Boston Strangler, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, and His Three Daughters.

In 2018, Coon portrayed Thanos' henchwoman, Proxima Midnight, in the blockbuster hit Avengers: Infinity War through voiceover and motion capture.

2) Morgan Spector as George Russell

An image of Morgan Spector as George Russell from The Gilded Age season 3 (Image via Instagram/@gildedagehbo)

In The Gilded Age season 3, George Russell plans to grow his business empire by building a cross-country railroad from Chicago to Los Angeles. He travels to Arizona to put his plans into action, but faces several challenges along the way.

In 2023, Morgan Spector co-starred with Carrie Coon in the historical crime drama film Boston Strangler, which featured Keira Knightley in the lead role. He has also appeared in films like I Don't Understand You, A Vigilante, Christine, and Chuck, among others.

Furthermore, he played Dante Allen in season 7 of the espionage thriller series Homeland, Herman Levin in HBO's miniseries The Plot Against America, and Mayor Bobby Novak in the political drama Pearson, a spin-off series of Suits.

3) Christine Baranski as Agnes van Rhijn

Christine Baranski (right) plays Agnes van Rhijn in The Gilded Age season 3 (Image via Instagram/@gildedagehbo)

In season 3, Agnes Van Rhijn struggles to come to terms with her lack of power in her family as her younger sister, Ada, takes over the reins of the household.

Christine Baranski's most prominent television role includes playing Diane Lockhart in the legal drama, The Good Wife, and its spin-off series, The Good Fight. She also played the fan-favorite role of Dr. Beverly Hofstadter in the CBS sitcom The Big Bang Theory. In 2025, she starred as Victoria in the second season of Hulu's Nine Perfect Strangers.

On the big screen, Baranski has starred in successful films like Cruel Intentions, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Chicago, Into the Woods, Mamma Mia!, and its sequel Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

4) Cynthia Nixon as Ada Brook

An image of Ada Brook (left) from The Gilded Age season 3 (Image via Instagram/@gildedagehbo)

Ada Brook comes into her own in the premiere episode of The Gilded Age season 3. Following her husband Luke Forte's death, she finds purpose in serving others and gets involved in the temperance movement, which aims to ban alcohol consumption in society.

From 1998 to 2004, Cynthia Nixon starred as Miranda Hobbes in HBO's S*x and the City, alongside Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, and Kim Cattrall. She reprised her career-defining role in the films S*x and the City: The Movie and its sequel S*x and the City 2, as well as the sequel television series And Just Like That...

Furthermore, Nixon appeared as Gwendolyn Briggs in the psychological thriller series Ratched in 2020. She also had guest starring roles in the horror series Hannibal, political satire Alpha House, and the dramedy The Big C. The 59-year-old actress has appeared in films like The Pelican Brief, Marvin's Room, Igby Goes Down, Little Manhattan, etc.

A look at the supporting cast members of The Gilded Age season 3

An image of Marian and Larry from The Gilded Age season 3 (Image via Instagram/@gildedagehbo)

Louisa Jacobson as Marian Brook

Harry Richardson as Larry Russell

Denée Benton as Peggy Scott

Taissa Farmiga as Gladys Russell

Simon Jones as Bannister

Blake Ritson as Oscar Van Rhijn

Jack Gilpin as Mr. Church

Ben Ahlers as Jack Treacher/Jack Trotter

Debra Monk as Armstrong

Taylor Richardson as Bridget

Kelli O'Hara as Aurora Fane

Patrick Page as Richard Clay

Kristine Nielsen as Mrs. Bauer

Celia Keenan-Bolger as Mrs. Bruce

Douglas Sills as Monsieur Baudin/Baudin (aka Borden)/

Ward Horton as Charles Fane

Erin Wilhelmi as Adelheid Weber/Adelheid

Audra McDonald as Dorothy Scott

Ashlie Atkinson as Mamie Fish

John Douglas Thompson as Arthur Scott

Danny Wolohan as Brinkley

James Riordan as Dr. Lewis

Matt Walker as Billy Carlton

Stephen Tewksbury as First Mine Owner

Patrick Harvey as Jones

Victoria Clark as Joan Carlton

Rufus Collins as Second Mine Owner

Bobby Steggert as John Singer Sargent

Clemmie Evans as Temperance Woman

Sean Jeanness as Morenci Man

Philip Themio Stoddard as Footman Bevan

Caitlin O'Connell as Mrs. Graves

Bill Camp as JP Morgan

Andrea Martin as Madame Dashkova

Phylicia Rashad as Mrs. Elizabeth Kirkland

Merritt Wever as Monica O'Brien

LisaGay Hamilton as Frances Ellen Watkins Harper

Leslie Uggams as Mrs. Ernestine Brown

Hattie Morahan as Lady Sarah Vere

Brian Stokes Mitchell as Frederick Kirkland

Jessica Frances Dukes as Athena Trumbo

Andre Ozim as Wilbur

Paul Alexander Nolan as Alfred Merrick

Jordan Donica as Dr. William Kirland

Kory Kurtis Harper as Baseball Player

Christiana Clark as Mary H. Dickerson

Sterling Jonatán Williams as Short Stop

Jonathan Auguste

C.J. Wilson

McKinzie J. Scott as Middle Class Teen (uncredited)

Justin Thomas as Fieldworker (uncredited)

Neil Schleifer as Jakob Waltz - Owner Lost Dutchman's Gold Mine (uncredited)

Samantha Garvey as Met Opera Patron (uncredited)

A.L. Jens as 2nd Baseman Baseball Player (uncredited)

Billy Whelan as Ball Guest (uncredited)

Christopher Santiago as Pitcher (uncredited)

The latest episodes of The Gilded Age season 3 can be watched on Sundays on HBO and HBO Max.

