The Gilded Age season 3: Full list of cast and characters explored

The Gilded Age season 3, the third season of the popular historical drama series, premiered on HBO on June 22, 2025. Julian Fellowes created the series and co-wrote it alongside Sonja Warfield.
Set in the 1880s, which was known as the Gilded Age in America, the series centers on two families - the new money Russells and the old money van Rhijn-Brooks, who live across the street from each other.
The Gilded Age season 3 is produced by Holly Rymon and Claire M. Shanley. Among its executive producers are Julian Fellowes, David Crockett, Gareth Neame, Salli Richardson Whitfield, Michael Engler, and Robert Greenblatt.
Carrie Coon and Morgan Spector lead The Gilded Age season 3
1) Carrie Coon as Bertha Russell
Having won the opera war in the show's second season, Bertha Russell sets her sights on marrying her daughter, Gladys, to the Duke of Buckingham and establishing ties with the British crown in The Gilded Age season 3.
Carrie Coon is best known for playing Nora Durst in HBO's supernatural series The Leftovers from 2014 to 2017. She also won acclaim for her Emmy-nominated role as Gloria Burgle in season 3 of the black-comedy series Fargo on FX. In 2025, she played Laurie Duffy in The White Lotus season 3, which takes place in Thailand.
Carrie made her feature film debut in David Fincher's Gone Girl in 2014, and went on to star in Steven Spielberg's The Post, starring Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks, in 2017. Her other film credits include Boston Strangler, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, and His Three Daughters.
In 2018, Coon portrayed Thanos' henchwoman, Proxima Midnight, in the blockbuster hit Avengers: Infinity War through voiceover and motion capture.
2) Morgan Spector as George Russell
In The Gilded Age season 3, George Russell plans to grow his business empire by building a cross-country railroad from Chicago to Los Angeles. He travels to Arizona to put his plans into action, but faces several challenges along the way.
In 2023, Morgan Spector co-starred with Carrie Coon in the historical crime drama film Boston Strangler, which featured Keira Knightley in the lead role. He has also appeared in films like I Don't Understand You, A Vigilante, Christine, and Chuck, among others.
Furthermore, he played Dante Allen in season 7 of the espionage thriller series Homeland, Herman Levin in HBO's miniseries The Plot Against America, and Mayor Bobby Novak in the political drama Pearson, a spin-off series of Suits.
3) Christine Baranski as Agnes van Rhijn
In season 3, Agnes Van Rhijn struggles to come to terms with her lack of power in her family as her younger sister, Ada, takes over the reins of the household.
Christine Baranski's most prominent television role includes playing Diane Lockhart in the legal drama, The Good Wife, and its spin-off series, The Good Fight. She also played the fan-favorite role of Dr. Beverly Hofstadter in the CBS sitcom The Big Bang Theory. In 2025, she starred as Victoria in the second season of Hulu's Nine Perfect Strangers.
On the big screen, Baranski has starred in successful films like Cruel Intentions, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Chicago, Into the Woods, Mamma Mia!, and its sequel Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.
4) Cynthia Nixon as Ada Brook
Ada Brook comes into her own in the premiere episode of The Gilded Age season 3. Following her husband Luke Forte's death, she finds purpose in serving others and gets involved in the temperance movement, which aims to ban alcohol consumption in society.
From 1998 to 2004, Cynthia Nixon starred as Miranda Hobbes in HBO's S*x and the City, alongside Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, and Kim Cattrall. She reprised her career-defining role in the films S*x and the City: The Movie and its sequel S*x and the City 2, as well as the sequel television series And Just Like That...
Furthermore, Nixon appeared as Gwendolyn Briggs in the psychological thriller series Ratched in 2020. She also had guest starring roles in the horror series Hannibal, political satire Alpha House, and the dramedy The Big C. The 59-year-old actress has appeared in films like The Pelican Brief, Marvin's Room, Igby Goes Down, Little Manhattan, etc.
A look at the supporting cast members of The Gilded Age season 3
- Louisa Jacobson as Marian Brook
- Harry Richardson as Larry Russell
- Denée Benton as Peggy Scott
- Taissa Farmiga as Gladys Russell
- Simon Jones as Bannister
- Blake Ritson as Oscar Van Rhijn
- Jack Gilpin as Mr. Church
- Ben Ahlers as Jack Treacher/Jack Trotter
- Debra Monk as Armstrong
- Taylor Richardson as Bridget
- Kelli O'Hara as Aurora Fane
- Patrick Page as Richard Clay
- Kristine Nielsen as Mrs. Bauer
- Celia Keenan-Bolger as Mrs. Bruce
- Douglas Sills as Monsieur Baudin/Baudin (aka Borden)/
- Ward Horton as Charles Fane
- Erin Wilhelmi as Adelheid Weber/Adelheid
- Audra McDonald as Dorothy Scott
- Ashlie Atkinson as Mamie Fish
- John Douglas Thompson as Arthur Scott
- Danny Wolohan as Brinkley
- James Riordan as Dr. Lewis
- Matt Walker as Billy Carlton
- Stephen Tewksbury as First Mine Owner
- Patrick Harvey as Jones
- Victoria Clark as Joan Carlton
- Rufus Collins as Second Mine Owner
- Bobby Steggert as John Singer Sargent
- Clemmie Evans as Temperance Woman
- Sean Jeanness as Morenci Man
- Philip Themio Stoddard as Footman Bevan
- Caitlin O'Connell as Mrs. Graves
- Bill Camp as JP Morgan
- Andrea Martin as Madame Dashkova
- Phylicia Rashad as Mrs. Elizabeth Kirkland
- Merritt Wever as Monica O'Brien
- LisaGay Hamilton as Frances Ellen Watkins Harper
- Leslie Uggams as Mrs. Ernestine Brown
- Hattie Morahan as Lady Sarah Vere
- Brian Stokes Mitchell as Frederick Kirkland
- Jessica Frances Dukes as Athena Trumbo
- Andre Ozim as Wilbur
- Paul Alexander Nolan as Alfred Merrick
- Jordan Donica as Dr. William Kirland
- Kory Kurtis Harper as Baseball Player
- Christiana Clark as Mary H. Dickerson
- Sterling Jonatán Williams as Short Stop
- Jonathan Auguste
- C.J. Wilson
- McKinzie J. Scott as Middle Class Teen (uncredited)
- Justin Thomas as Fieldworker (uncredited)
- Neil Schleifer as Jakob Waltz - Owner Lost Dutchman's Gold Mine (uncredited)
- Samantha Garvey as Met Opera Patron (uncredited)
- A.L. Jens as 2nd Baseman Baseball Player (uncredited)
- Billy Whelan as Ball Guest (uncredited)
- Christopher Santiago as Pitcher (uncredited)
The latest episodes of The Gilded Age season 3 can be watched on Sundays on HBO and HBO Max.