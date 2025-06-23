The Gilded Age season 3 episode 1 ending explained: What has Gladys decided to do?

The Gilded Age season 3 episode 1 sets up the drama for New York's richest as the show returns for another season on HBO. Ambition and power dynamics continue to be a running theme this season, but the dynamics are changing, and some people in high society handle it worse than others.

Part of that ambition and grab for more power is Bertha, scheming for Glady's romantic future. She wants her daughter to marry the Duke of Buckingham, but in season 3, Gladys has met Billy Carlton, and their relationship, although secret for the most part, is getting serious. Faced with a difficult decision because of her mother's scheming, Gladys decides to run away from home.

Meanwhile, Ada is starting to put her stamp as the new lady of the van Rhijn household, Larry wants his new romance to become public, and Aurora is hit with some news that is bound to make her the subject of gossip.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for The Gilded Age season 3 episode 1. Reader's discretion is advised.

The Gilded Age season 3 episode 1 ends with Gladys running away from home

Gladys kicks off The Gilded Age season 3 with one of the biggest decisions she has to make in the series. She shows a rare act of defiance from her mother's controlling persona. She has been mostly an obedient daughter to Bertha and George throughout the series, but she ends The Gilded Age season 3 episode 1 by running away from home and disappearing into the night.

Gladys in the Gilded Age season 3 (Image via Max)

While it's unclear where Gladys is going, one thing is for sure at the end of the episode: she is done with her mother's scheming when it comes to her romantic prospects. While she is often one to do what she's told, Gladys has finally decided to own her power and make decisions for herself.

The premiere of The Gilded Age season 3 shows her and Billy Carlton's growing relationship. There are talks about marriage, but their romance is mostly a secret, especially from Bertha. Larry knows about them and has helped Gladys find some time to meet Billy, like at the opera house. All these are unknown to Bertha until the near end of The Gilded Age season 3 episode 1.

However, it's also unknown to Gladys that Bertha is scheming to ensure that she ends up with the Duke of Buckingham. She has a plan in motion—she has invited the duke to stay with them for a few days. Naturally, Bertha is unhappy to learn about Billy, while Gladys is unhappy about Bertha's plans.

They fight over what's best for Glady's future before the latter decides to fight and escape from under her mother's thumb. She packs a bag and runs away. Her escape during the night plays out in the final moments of The Gilded Age season 3 episode 1, setting up an intriguing episode 2 when the Russell household wakes up to find that Gladys is nowhere to be found.

Marian and Larry's secret relationship in The Gilded Age season 3 episode 1

Marian and Larry (Image via Max)

Speaking of a secret relationship, the other Russell sibling has one too. Larry and Marian have come a long way since fans last saw them in The Gilded Age season 2. They are now in a full-blown relationship, and unlike Gladys' romance, the one Marian and Larry share doesn't appear to have someone opposed to it.

That said, as much as Larry wants to make their romance public, Marian isn't quite ready for that yet. While they are already committed to each other and have started talking about marriage in The Gilded Age season 3 episode 1, Marian doesn't want to make the proposal public yet. She already has two failed proposals, and she's not quite ready to face the scrutiny.

Larry, however, is confident that their engagement will be successful, unlike her previous ones. And while he hopes Marian has the same confidence, he's willing to wait for the time when she's ready.

Ada vs. Agnes continues in The Gilded Age season 3 episode 1

Ada, as the new head of the van Rhijn household, becomes a point of contention within the family, specifically between her and Agnes, as well as the household staff. Agnes is not quite ready to give up control of the house, and while Ada has been respectful, she has plans for the future, and they don't necessarily align with Agnes' wants.

Agnes in The Gilded Age season 3 (Image via Max)

Between the interactions of the household staff, it's clear that Ada and Agnes' change in power dynamics has made the entire house uneasy. The staff talk about serving two mistresses, and they are often left bewildered about whom they should follow when the two women tell them conflicting orders.

In The Gilded Age season 3 episode 1, Ada decides to host a temperance meeting, and as expected, Agnes makes a rude comment at every turn. She calls it a "sober circus" and takes her pettiness to a higher level, refusing to have her silver used for the meeting.

Aurora gets the divorce news in The Gilded Age season 3 episode 1

The van Rhijn household is not the only one facing some serious drama because the Fane household is facing a more tragic tale that is bound to have high society's tongues wagging. Aurora's husband has come home, and while she's excited to have him back, she is soon faced with terrible news after terrible news.

Charles Fane wants to end his marriage to Aurora. While she knows he's been unhappy and has been away from home for quite a while, she has no idea that it's come to a new low that he would ask for a divorce. Even worse, he wants her to go to Newport and bring adultery charges against him so they can divorce. Also, he has met someone else, Elsa Lipton, and they have been having an affair.

Catch The Gilded Age season 3 episode 1 streaming on Max.

