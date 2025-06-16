Van Rhijn-Brook and Russell Family Trees in The Gilded Age season 3, explained

With The Gilded Age season 3 gearing up for its premiere on June 22, 2025, the HBO series continues to highlight New York's most prominent families during the peak of America's industrial revolution. Developed by Downton Abbey's Julian Fellowes, the series elegantly examines the cultural clashes between old money and new money.

The show's multigenerational conflict has been a major force behind its Emmy-nominated popularity, with family relationships shifting with every season. In The Gilded Age season 3, expectations, inheritances, and hidden desires converge as both families struggle with personal and social transformation.

While Agnes van Rhijn holds fast to tradition, Bertha Russell’s tireless push into high society disrupts every convention. But it’s not just the matriarchs stirring tension; heirs, nieces, and suitors have their own agendas.

The Russell family tree in The Gilded Age season 3 explained

The Russell family is the embodiment of self-made fortunes in the Gilded Age. It is headed by Bertha Russell (Carrie Coon), a smart social climber bent on infiltrating New York's upper circles despite being classed as new money.

Bertha approaches each social function as a strategic ploy and considers the likes of Agnes van Rhijn as archaic barriers in her pursuit of legitimacy. A powerful will is what lies beneath her poised exterior, one that frequently clashes with her children and even her spouse in The Gilded Age season 3.

Her spouse, George Russell (Morgan Spector), is a ruthless railroad mogul who was made rich in America's fast-growing industrial economy. George's personality is business cold, yet he is anchored by his profound commitment to his family.

He stands by Bertha's social aspirations while still ruling the corporate world. His combination of capitalist power and sincere paternal love makes him one of the more well-rounded characters on the show.

In The Gilded Age season 3, the Russells have two children, Larry Russell (Harry Richardson) and Gladys Russell (Taissa Farmiga). Larry, their oldest, is more interested in building a name for himself in architecture than in upholding the family’s social reputation.

Although he benefits from his parents’ wealth, he pursues a more individualistic path, occasionally sparking romantic rumors, particularly with Marian Brook. Meanwhile, Gladys longs for independence but remains heavily guarded by her mother. Her season 2 storyline involved her resisting high-society norms, particularly following Bertha's unsuccessful efforts to marry her to Oscar van Rhijn.

Gladys' subtle rebellion against her mother's tyranny signifies a shift in a generation in how young women negotiate their place in society. Though more tolerant in attitude is her father, Bertha's hold has kept Gladys from defining herself on her own terms.

The Gilded Age season 3 (Image Via HBO)

The Gilded Age season 3 might investigate whether Gladys will finally emerge into the light of her own making or remain defined by her family's agendas.

The Van Rhijn-Brook family tree in The Gilded Age season 3 explained

Across 61st Street, the Van Rhijn-Brook family exemplifies New York's established old guard. Agnes van Rhijn (Christine Baranski) is the family matriarch, a woman well versed in tradition, heritage, and societal etiquette.

A widow and firm adherent to the values of inherited status, Agnes is the last word in her family's matters. Her antipathy towards newcomers such as the Russells is based on a deep-seated fear of change and social dilution.

She strongly defends her family's reputation and power, frequently coming into conflict with younger characters who challenge the established order.

Her own sister, Ada Brook (Cynthia Nixon), is a softer contrast. Though also from old money, Ada is not as close-minded or unsympathetic, particularly towards their niece, Marian Brook (Louisa Jacobson).

Ada serves as the household moral compass and silent diplomat, frequently negotiating between Agnes and Marian. She, too, has her own secret desires for love and companionship, but she largely exists vicariously through the younger women in her charge.

Marian Brook, daughter of Agnes and her late brother Ada, becomes an insider as an outsider in New York society. Though related to old money, Marian is more liberal in her thinking and way of living. She has formed close relationships across racial and class lines, as well as with Peggy Scott, and is an art teacher, both unconventional for a woman of her station.

Season 2 teased a romance with Larry Russell, one that would threaten the status of both families in The Gilded Age season 3.

And then there's Oscar van Rhijn (Blake Ritson), Agnes' sole son and heir to the van Rhijn fortune. Oscar acts the part of the social bachelor on the outside, but inside he grapples with the suffocation of having to live a closeted existence in a world that expects conformity.

His bid to wed Gladys Russell in Season 2 was unveiled by George Russell, halting his attempt to maintain his status through an acceptable social union. Oscar then finds himself increasingly under pressure to conform or be outed.

Interested viewers can watch The Gilded Age season 3 on HBO.

