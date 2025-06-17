The Gilded Age season 2 recap: All to know before season 3 arrives

The Gilded Age season 2 ended with dramatic shifts in fortune, love, and influence among the stately brownstones of 1880s New York. When HBO's popular period drama returns for its third season on June 22, 2025, everything that unfolded last year will be revisited—from shattered engagements to schemes at the opera.

Written by Julian Fellowes, the series' latest installment leaned further into its strong ensemble narrative, leaving plenty of loose ends to resolve at the start of season 3.

For anyone who hasn't watched a rewatch or needs a speedy recap, The Gilded Age season 2 was full of surprises. The show intensified its examination of the divide between old and new money while raising the personal stakes for its characters.

Whether through labor stoppages in Pittsburgh or scandal on Fifth Avenue, season 2 showed that nothing stays still for long—even in a world fixated on the façade.

What went down in The Gilded Age season 2?

The Gilded Age season 2 followed Marian Brook's efforts to find her own path after the collapse of her romance with Tom Raikes. Early in the season, she began teaching art, much to the dismay of her aunt Agnes, and was courted by a dashing widower, Dashiell Montgomery.

Marian later married him, but when he referred to her by his deceased wife's name, she realized they didn't love each other and ended the engagement.

Marian remained committed to her independence and career, and by the end of The Gilded Age season 2, a new romantic prospect started to emerge—this time with Larry Russell. Her developing relationship with the Russell heir pushed her closer to the new money faction of society, much to the dismay of her old-fashioned family.

Meanwhile, Oscar van Rhijn's narrative on season 2 of The Gilded Age dealt with the pressure to wed, combined with his personal crisis regarding his sexuality. In an attempt to fix his money issues, Oscar asked for Gladys Russell's hand in marriage to benefit from her dowry.

However, his scheme failed. After losing everything in the venture of investing in the troubled Chicago Atlantic Railroad project, Oscar was forced to admit to Agnes that a lot of van Rhijn's money had been lost.

On the industrial side, George Russell was in the midst of a serious crisis as his own mill workers went on strike. Over the course of The Gilded Age season 2, George attempted everything from bribery to brutal suppression before finally settling on negotiating to prevent bloodshed.

Throughout it all, he continued to quietly support his wife Bertha's social ambitions, facilitating her gaining influence within The Metropolitan Opera.

More details on The Gilded Age season 2

Bertha was again one of The Gilded Age season 2's standout performers. Determined not to be outdone by her social competition, she hosted the Duke of Buckingham and attempted to capture the center opera box at The Met.

When things began to get away from her, she graciously offered Gladys's hand in marriage to the Duke to gain his favor. By the season finale, Bertha had managed to establish herself among New York's highest echelons.

The van Rhijn family experienced great changes, too. Ada Brook was smitten with Reverend Luke Forte and wed him, over Agnes's objections. Tragedy struck early in their marriage when Luke was diagnosed with cancer and died soon after. However, Ada soon learned that her husband had left her a sizable inheritance.

Just as Agnes was getting ready to sell their house after Oscar's bankruptcy, Ada used the funds to salvage it, reversing the dynamics of power between the sisters.

Aside from the core romances and struggles for power, The Gilded Age season 2 broadened its focus to encompass political clout, changing allegiances, and legacies.

Larry Russell sought to advance his architecture career, and characters such as Peggy Scott continued challenging constraints based on race, class, and gender. These subplots provided depth to the series and are likely to further evolve in the next season.

The Gilded Age season 3 arrives on HBO and Max on June 22, 2025. Returning stars include Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Carrie Coon, Morgan Spector, and Louisa Jacobson. The upcoming season is expected to bring even more drama, extravagance, and chaos.

