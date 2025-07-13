5 best superhero movies directed by James Gunn

Every superhero movie fan knows filmmaker James Gunn. The co-CEO of DC Studios has directed and produced several hit movies after starting his career as a screenwriter for Tromeo and Juliet in 1996. Over the years, he has become one of the most recognized directors in the action hero genre.
His most recent venture, Superman (2025), starring David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult, has made a splash at the box office with a $122 million earning in the opening weekend. So it appears that the commercial success of James Gunn's past superhero movies might follow this time around, too.
The Superman director has several entertainers under his belt. Let us have a look at some of them.
Superman, Guardians of the Galaxy, and other superhero movies by James Gunn
1) Superman (2025)
Clark Kent is a journalist by day who moonlights as a powerful superhero. His life is great: he saves innocent civilians from enemy attacks, has a partner who knows his true identity, and has a sense of purpose. But things start to go south when tech billionaire Lex Luthor turns public opinion against him after he thwarts an invasion by a United States ally.
James Gunn brings his signature character-driven storytelling to the superhero movie universe. The movie brings inspiring moments with an undercurrent of humor and earnestness, summarizing the slightly cheesy nature of the superhero everyone knows and loves. David Corenswet plays the new Superman, and cameos hint at a bigger DC Universe plotline.
Where to watch: In theaters worldwide, and will soon be available on HBO Max.
2) Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)
Meet the crew of intergalactic misfits: the brazen Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), the talking raccoon named Rocket, the tree-hybrid Groot, the mysterious Gamora, and the comically vengeful Drax the Destroyer. Together, they run from Ronan, the evil villain, who is after an orb Quill stole without realizing its powers. Suddenly, they are the ones responsible for saving the universe.
Chaos ensues in this James Gunn fan favorite. The director brings some of the most comical characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to life and delivers a riotous entertainer.
The movie ties into the Avengers storyline as a giant piece in the MCU puzzle. It was a critical and commercial success, lauded for its unique tone that blends a fun soundtrack, memorable dialogues, and an unconventional take on superheroism.
Where to watch: Disney+.
3) Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)
A new mission finds the intergalactic ragtag team. Peter Quill and the Guardians are hired by the Sovereign, an alien race, to protect their Anulax batteries from an Abilisk in exchange for Nebula, Gamora's sister. When Rocket steals the batteries for himself, things take a messy turn. Meanwhile, a mysterious figure is revealed to be Peter's father.
The consequences of the Guardians' actions stare at them in the sequel, directed by James Gunn. As far as superhero movies go, this one feels like an anti-hero tale full of mistakes, found families, and the complexities of parent-child relationships.
The movie grossed over $800 million worldwide upon release, winning numerous accolades, including a nomination for Best Visual Effects at the Oscars.
Gunn also directed the third part, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, although he was fired and rehired due to personal discrepancies with Marvel and Disney.
Where to watch: Disney+.
4) The Suicide Squad (2021)
James Gunn helms another movie with misfits saving the universe, this time DC style in The Suicide Squad. A standalone sequel to Suicide Squad (2016), the movie follows convicts Bloodsport, Peacemaker, King Shark, Harley Quinn, and an ensemble crew attempting to destroy an alien starfish from falling into the wrong hands. In the search and destroy mission, utter mayhem ensues.
Gunn took over the project after director Gavin O'Connor left due to creative differences. He brought his unique flavour to the film, taking inspiration from John Ostrander's Suicide Squad comics and other war films. The movie was a critical success, but underperformed at the box office. However, it was one of the most-streamed DCEU films on HBO Max.
Where to watch: HBO Max.
5) Super (2010)
Frank Darbo's life could not be more disappointing. His wife left him for a drug lord, and his crowning achievement is telling a police officer where a purse snatcher went. When he gets a vision of being touched by God's own hands, he decides to turn his life around. Assuming the identity of a superhero named "Crimson Bolt," he uses sheer violence to beat up criminals and becomes a media sensation.
James Gunn met Rainn Wilson through his ex-wife, The Office star Jenna Fischer, and cast him as the anti-hero Frank in the film. Gunn wrote Super in 2002 and took years to find producers to fund the film, finally making a movie that explored the concept of a superhero through the lens of a regular man who has had enough.
The movie received mixed reviews for its core message, but was praised for its cutting humor and witty writing.
Where to watch: AMC+/Prime Video/Pluto/Roku Channel.
James Gunn's superhero-centric work extends to television shows, too. Fans of the director can check out The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, Creature Commandos, and I Am Groot, the last of which he helmed in a producer capacity.
For fans of James Gunn's writing, The Specials (2000) deals with a behind-the-scenes day in the life of superheroes, and what happens when they are not out fighting crime. It blends comedy and dry wit to give fans a peek into Gunn's version of the superhero phenomenon.
Catch Gunn's Superman in theaters worldwide.