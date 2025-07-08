What did James Gunn say about Superman (2025)? Nathan Fillion and Sean Gunn react to director's comments about superhero's immigration status

Actors Nathan Fillion and Sean Gunn defended director James Gunn for his recent comments regarding Clark Kent's immigration status ahead of the release of the highly anticipated Superman (2025). The DC superhero movie, starring David Corenswet as Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, is scheduled to premiere on July 11, 2025.

During his profile with The Times of London, dated July 6, 2025, director James Gunn stated that Superman (2025) told "the story of America,” highlighting that the superhero was an immigrant. Furthermore, Gunn added that the movie was about "basic human kindness," which he believed had become lost in recent times.

“I mean, ‘Superman’ is the story of America. An immigrant that came from other places and populated the country, but for me it is mostly a story that says basic human kindness is a value and is something we have lost,” Gunn said.

He added:

“Yes, it plays differently, but it’s about human kindness and obviously there will be jerks out there who are just not kind and will take it as offensive just because it is about kindness. But screw them."

Notably, James Gunn added that the movie was about "politics" and "morality," highlighting the difference in morals between Superman (who believes "you never kill no matter what") and Lois Lane (who believes in "some balance"). He continued that the upcoming superhero flick was about their relationship and how "the way different opinions on basic moral beliefs can tear two people apart."

James Gunn also stated that he believed the movie's timing coincided with people's "loss of hope" in other people, adding:

“This Superman does seem to come at a particular time when people are feeling a loss of hope in other people’s goodness. I’m telling a story about a guy who is uniquely good, and that feels needed now because there is a meanness that has emerged due to cultural figures being mean online."

Nathan Fillion and Sean Gunn stand by James Gunn's statement in new Variety interview

James Gunn's remarks about Superman's immigration status received widespread backlash in right-wing media. Fox News anchor Kellyanne Conway headed a news segment calling the superhero "Superwoke," adding that movies shouldn't "lecture" and "throw their ideology" at their audience.

However, James Gunn stood by his initial remarks during the film's premiere at Hollywood’s TCL Chinese Theatre. In an interview with Variety dated July 7, the director said that he was not looking to "judge people," adding that his iteration of the popular DC superhero was about kindness, which may be relatable to many people.

Meanwhile, Sean Gunn, who plays Maxwell Lord in the movie, defended his brother's comments and agreed with his remarks about immigrants in America. Speaking to Variety, he added:

“My reaction to [the backlash] is that it is exactly what the movie is about. We support our people, you know? We love our immigrants. Yes, Superman is an immigrant, and yes, the people that we support in this country are immigrants and if you don’t like that, you’re not American. People who say no to immigrants are against the American way.”

Additionally, Nathan Fillion, who plays Green Lantern, seemingly took a more carefree approach, calming people down by emphasizing that it was "just a movie."

“Aw, somebody needs a hug. Just a movie, guys,” he said.

In the DC Universe, Clark Kent was born Kal-El on the fictional planet of Krypton and was sent to Earth by his father as a baby to save him when their planet was being destroyed. The baby lands in Smallville, Kansas, and is adopted by Jonathan and Martha Kent.

According to IMDb, Superman (2025) will focus on Clark Kent reconciling with his Kryptonian heritage while working as a reporter for the Daily Planet in Metropolis.

