“Please don't be WOKE” - Fans share mixed reactions to James Gunn’s statement on immigrant superhero ahead of Superman (2025)

The upcoming Superman film has stirred debate online after director James Gunn discussed the immigrant roots of the iconic superhero. With the movie set to release on July 11, 2025, audiences are now reacting to Gunn’s recent interview in which he said that Superman is, and always has been, an immigrant, reflecting a core theme in his upcoming film.
The statement has sparked a range of reactions across social media, with some fans accusing the film of pushing political commentary, while others defended the characterization as accurate and long-established. In an interview with The Times, published July 4, 2025, Gunn explained that the film's story will reflect
"the politics of today's America." He said, "Superman is an immigrant who has come from somewhere else, and he is trying to do good."
While some viewers see this as an authentic approach to the character's origins, others believe it risks alienating certain audience segments. The responses vary from support to criticism, revealing the complex relationship audiences now have with superhero narratives that reflect modern-day themes.
"Please don't be WOKE" - @The_Chevmeister
"So he's a Pre-1965 immigrant? Makes sense!" - @TheMagaHulk
"Probably wasn't a good idea to get political a week before the film comes out. For sure it's gonna alienate a lot of people who want common sense immigration laws, people are tired of being preached at by Hollywood.. just look at what happened to Snow White.. and Marvel." - @mikeyfjune
The reactions continued in various directions. While some users echoed frustration over what they see as unnecessary political messaging in entertainment, others expressed disappointment that the film’s messaging may overshadow the storyline.
One viewer remarked that they would skip the film entirely due to the direction it's taken, while another replied with sarcasm, suggesting Superman should be deported. A few users pointed out his immigrant identity has long been part of the lore, and questioned why it is controversial now.
"This just told me to stay home this weekend. I don’t want politics preached at me in a f*ck*ng Superman movie… I want an escape from this reality, life is hard enough I don’t need my entertainment to tell me how much it s*cks." - @UnkWerks
"Damn I’ll just sit this one out and watch Man Of Steel and Superman Returns again. I was really looking forward to this but not so much now." - @Supra_Man_97
"sigh. We must deport Superman too" - @Fizeekfascism
"Wasn't he always written as a diaspora Jew? Did James Gunn just realise this?" - @Aliathewhite
"Just what we all wanted, politics above story for a story we have already known and loved in the past. Not a great sign." - @MonolithicFilm
What James Gunn said about Superman and the story of America
In several interviews leading up to the release of the film, James Gunn has shared how the film is rooted in the themes of morality, identity, and kindness. In his Times interview, Gunn described the superhero as "the story of America," pointing out that the character is
"an immigrant that came from other places and populated the country."
Gunn said the message behind the film was simple: basic human kindness is a value that has been lost.
"Yes, it plays differently,"
Gunn said about how audiences may interpret the film.
"But it's about human kindness, and obviously there will be jerks out there who are just not kind and will take it as offensive just because it is about kindness. But screw them."
Gunn emphasized that while the film carries political subtext, it is also about moral questions.
"Do you never kill no matter what — which is what Superman believes — or do you have some balance, as Lois believes? It’s really about their relationship and the way different opinions on basic moral beliefs can tear two people apart."
Although Gunn said he doesn’t make films to change the world, he hopes the story encourages kindness.
“If a few people could be just a bit nicer after this, it would make me happy,” he told The Times.
The film stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, with Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane. Nicholas Hoult plays Lex Luthor, with supporting roles from Skyler Gisondo, Wendell Pierce, Isabela Merced, Nathan Fillion, and María Gabriela de Faría. The film was shot in Georgia, Ohio, and Alberta, with key locations representing Metropolis, Smallville, and the Fortress of Solitude.
Superman releases in theaters on July 11, 2025.