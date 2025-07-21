7 movies to watch if you liked ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ (2025) 

I Know What You Did Last Summer (2025) revives a cult slasher classic from the 1990s. The original pop culture phenomenon took the world by storm, inspiring movies including the reprise. Directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, it follows five young adults—Ava, Danica, Milo, Stevie, and Teddy—who cover up a lethal car accident. However, a hook-wielding killer knows their secret and is out for revenge.

Ad

The movie faced stiff competition for box office success. Earning $13 million in its opening weekend, it received mostly positive reviews. Fans enjoyed the healthy splash of nostalgia within the new-age premise. With horror films making a comeback, fans might be excited to rewatch classics like The Faculty or try newer ones like Heart Eyes.

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong solely to the writer.

The Faculty, Heart Eyes, and other horror movies for fans of I Know What You Did Last Summer (2025)

1) I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)

Ad

Trending

The original movie (Image via Amazon)

Fans of the new I Know What You Did Last Summer installment will enjoy watching (or rewatching) the original to get a true blast from the past. The movie follows the story of Julie, Ray, Helen, and Barry, and the covered-up car accident in Southport that invokes a killer's wrath. Directed by Jim Gillespie, the horror franchise comprised four movies and a television series, all featuring a tense slasher premise.

Ad

The 1997 original has iconic characters who play supporting roles throughout the franchise, including the 2025 film, where the main crew approach Julie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) and Ray (Freddie Prinze Jr.) after they realize the killer is imitating the Southport Massacre. Its gripping and zippy premise made it the cult classic it is known for today.

Where to watch: Prime Video

2) The Faculty (1998)

A still from the movie (Image via Prime Video)

Meet the crew: Cheerleader Delilah, jock Shawn, drug dealer Zeke, and the newbie Marybeth. High school hierarchies don't matter because this ragtag team of youngsters from Harrington High has to unite and save the world when a group of parasitic aliens infects their teachers.

Ad

Campy science fiction meets a unique premise in this teenage horror. Fans of the new I Know What You Did Last Summer will appreciate the classic era of slasher horror movies, which centered on teenagers getting into trouble like never before. The star-studded cast, entertaining pacing, and Robert Rodriguez's directorial creativity make this movie a must-watch.

Where to watch: Prime Video

3) Heart Eyes (2025)

Ally and Jay team up (Image via Netflix)

A recently broken-up pitch designer named Ally and an advertiser named Jay get together under unusual circumstances at work. What they don't know is that their union catches the attention of a serial killer known as Heart Eyes, whose vendetta against couples might doom Ally and Jay's potential romance.

Ad

Fans of the new I Know What You Did Last Summer will enjoy the bloody chaos and surprising humor of this slasher horror movie. Led by Olivia Holt and Mason Gooding, this fresh take on the genre, with an infusion of a romance-comedy vibe, makes it entertaining. Both movies feature a serial killer on the loose, with a hidden motive that fans eagerly await discovering.

Where to watch: Netflix

4) The House on Sorority Row (1982)

Ad

The sorority sisters do the unthinkable (Image via Prime Video)

When seven sorority sisters—Katey, Vicki, Liz, Jeanie, Diane, Morgan, and Stevie —want to throw a graduation party, their house mother, Mrs. Dorothy Slater, vehemently disapproves. While getting back at her, the sisters end up killing her and hiding the fact. But someone else knows that they did, and their actions come back to haunt them when a killer uses Mrs. Slater's cane to go after them.

Ad

Before the I Know What You Did Last Summer franchise took center stage as a classic slasher horror movie series, there was The House on Sorority Row. A similar premise, with a healthy dose of 80s fashion and pop culture in eerie dreamscapes, the slasher movie directed by Mark Rosman offers fans a lot to look forward to.

Where to watch: Prime Video/Tubi

5) Prom Night (1980)

The first installment in the franchise (Image via Prime Video)

As children, Wendy, Jude, Kelly, and Nick were accidentally responsible for the death of Robin. As high schoolers, they prepare for the awaited prom night, when a shadowy figure reveals their intentions to murder them for what they did six years prior. Who witnessed the murder? And more importantly, are the four of them going to be safe?

Ad

Jamie Lee Curtis leads the classic slasher horror movie and follows a similar premise to I Know What You Did Last Summer. The movie is also part of a larger franchise, with similar lore and a tense premise. Menacing villains tie these two movies together, keeping fans on their toes.

Where to watch: Prime Video/Tubi

6) Jawbreaker (1999)

The trio from the movie (Image via Prime Video)

The most popular girls in Raegan High School — Courtney, Marcie, Julie, and Liz — are untouchable, elite, and have everything going well for them. But when Courtney, Marcie, and Julie accidentally murder Liz while trying to surprise her for her 17th birthday, a web of lies, usurped social hierarchies, and guilt seep through the cracks of their dynamics.

Ad

Both Jawbreaker and I Know What You Did Last Summer deal with the aftermath of an accidental murder, but the former is way more personal. It delves more into the psyche of popularity and how it can stop characters from doing the right thing. However, Darren Stein's directorial work has a similar air of youthful regret, which fans will enjoy.

Where to watch: Prime Video

7) Urban Legend (1998)

The cast of Urban Legend (Image via Prime Video)

Natalie is caught in the nexus of a serial killer's wrath. The grotesque and vivid murders resemble urban myths, from decapitation to hanging. When they start coming for her friends, Natalie must do what it takes to figure out who the killer is and escape becoming the next victim.

Ad

Directed by Jamie Blanks, this horror movie was compared to Scream, but manages to stand out from being a stereotype with its uniqueness. I Know What You Did Last Summer fans will enjoy the window into 90s pop culture, where the memorable cast leans into the outlandishness of the premise.

Where to watch: Prime Video/Apple TV

Fans can also watch other movies in the I Know What You Did Last Summer franchise.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pooja Kumar Pooja Kumar is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a bachelor's degree in Electronic Media, which deepened her understanding of the entertainment industry.



With over six years of experience, Pooja has worked as a copywriter at Social Panga and as a part-time editor and social media manager at Revolutionaries. She has won five awards for best digital marketing campaigns during her tenure at Social Panga.



Pooja is passionate about crafting engaging and relatable content. She believes in thorough research and ethical reporting, ensuring accuracy by cross-referencing multiple reputable sources. She also avoids reliance on AI-generated material, preferring an authentic and personal writing style.



A devoted fan of the K-pop group Seventeen, Pooja admires their amazing performances, kindness, and humor. One of her most cherished memories is traveling to Bangkok in December 2023 to experience their live concert with thousands of fans, a moment she would relive if given the chance to travel back in time. Beyond writing, Pooja enjoys weightlifting, boxing, yoga, and reading. She also finds joy in watching K-dramas, listening to music, and the occasional nap. Know More