How many I Know What You Did Last Summer movies and series are there? Details explored

I Know What You Did Last Summer debuted in 1997 and quickly became a cult favorite among slasher fans. The story centers on a group of teens who cover up a fatal car accident. Despite trying to move on, they are hunted a year later by a vengeful killer known as “The Fisherman.”

Today, the franchise comprises four movies and a TV show, all built around the same core idea: someone discovers the truth and wants to get back at the person who hurt them. The underlying subject has always been the same: guilt, secrets, and suspense, even though the characters, actors, and locales have varied throughout time.

The first movie featured Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. as Julie James and Ray Bronson, respectively. The 2025 film picks up where their story left off, with plans already in place for another sequel to continue the story.

Exploring all the I Know What You Did Last Summer movies and series

I Know What You Did Last Summer (Image via Amazon)

The I Know What You Did Last Summer franchise has four movies and one TV series thus far. The original film premiered in 1997, followed by two sequels in 1998 and 2006. A TV series was released in 2021, and the fourth movie, a legacy sequel, was released on July 17, 2025.

Here’s the complete breakdown:

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998)

I'll Always Know What You Did Last Summer (2006)

I Know What You Did Last Summer (2025)

I Know What You Did Last Summer (2021 TV series)

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)

I Know What You Did Last Summer (Image via Netflix)

The original film, directed by Jim Gillespie and written by Kevin Williamson, introduced viewers to the seaside town of Southport. After a night of drinking, Julie, Ray, Helen (Sarah Michelle Gellar), and Barry (Ryan Phillippe) accidentally hit a pedestrian. In a panic, they throw the body away and promise never to talk about it again.

A year later, Julie receives a chilling message stating, "I know what you did last summer." The strange hook-wielding murderer begins to take them out one by one, creating a tense atmosphere.

The 1997 movie was a huge hit and helped the young actors get their careers off the ground. It also made the image of the Fisherman in a raincoat a part of slasher movie lore.

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998)

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

A direct sequel, I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, was released in 1998. The film picks up with Julie James still devastated by what happened the summer before. In an attempt to escape her past, she goes on a trip to a distant resort in the Bahamas with her closest friend, Karla (Brandy). However, the killer tracks her down, showing that running away is never enough.

Directed by Danny Cannon, the sequel introduces new cast members, including Mekhi Phifer and Matthew Settle. Julie and Ray are still trying to escape another dangerous game. The film has the tension and slasher brutality of the first one, but it adds to the story of the Fisherman.

I'll Always Know What You Did Last Summer (2006)

I'll Always Know What You Did Last Summer (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Released direct-to-video in 2006, this third installment in the franchise departs from the original characters and setting. Directed by Sylvain White, the film is set in Colorado and features a new cast, including Brooke Nevin, Torrey DeVitto, and David Paetkau.

The story centers on a bunch of kids who play a prank during a 4th of July party that goes very wrong. They don't realize it, but by keeping it a secret, they welcome the return of the killer with the hook.

I'll Always Know What You Did Last Summer tries to keep the franchise going with a new cast and locale, though it didn't receive the same level of praise or popularity as the first two movies. Many viewers regard it as a solo slasher film instead of a sequel to the first one.

I Know What You Did Last Summer (2025)

This film marks a long-awaited return to the original I Know What You Did Last Summer storyline. Directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, the new chapter takes place decades after the Southport massacre. The plot centers on five friends involved in a hit-and-run accident. Instead of coming clean, they cover it up. A year later, their secret resurfaces, mirroring the deadly events of 1997.

What makes this installment stand out is the return of Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. as Julie and Ray. They are joined by a new generation of stars, including Madelyn Cline, Jonah Hauer-King, and Chase Sui Wonders.

I Know What You Did Last Summer (series)

I Know What You Did Last Summer series (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Sara Goodman adapted I Know What You Did Last Summer into a TV series in 2021. Available on Amazon Prime Video, the show consists of eight episodes. It follows a fresh set of teens who get into a deadly accident following their graduation night. Just as in the movies, the characters choose to maintain their secret, but someone knows.

Set in Hawaii, the show explores themes like identity, trauma, and the digital age. Madison Iseman, Brianne Tju, Ezekiel Goodman, and Ashley Moore are the stars of the program. It adapts the plot for Gen Z by adding social networking, secret romances, and family secrets.

While the series received mixed reviews, it contributed to the franchise’s evolution. By stretching the mystery across multiple episodes, the show allowed for deeper character exploration and modern horror elements.

With a fifth installment now released, the franchise proves the past never stays buried—it always finds a way back.

