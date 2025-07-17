How long does I Know What You Did Last Summer (2025) run? Runtime and other details explored

The 2025 reboot of I Know What You Did Last Summer officially premieres in theatres on July 18, 2025, and introduces a fresh yet familiar chapter to the story nearly three decades after the original 1997 release.

Directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, the film is a fusion of nostalgia and a new plot. The film is a sequel that reunites the franchise veterans, Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. in their roles as Julie James and Ray Bronson, respectively, along with a younger cast to attract new generations of viewers.

The official run time of I Know What You Did Last Summer (2025) is 1 hour and 51 minutes.

Exploring the runtime of I Know What You Did Last Summer (2025)

IMDb, along with other sources, has established the confirmed length of I Know What You Did Last Summer (2025) as 111 minutes or 1 hour and 51 minutes. The film’s pacing adds a modern approach to both character development and suspense within a two-hour window.

I Know What You Did Last Summer (2025) has not yet been released in 3D/4D. It is set only to be released in a standard 2D theater format, with no IMAX or increased sensory format announced at this stage.

According to the Motion Picture Association, the movie has an R rating based on extreme horror violence and gore, language, and mature themes, in the equivalent tone of the original franchise.

The mid-credits scene is one of the details fans must pay careful attention to as it implies further developments of the series. The scene is said to include a surprise character reveal and builds towards the possibility of a sequel.

Viewers are strongly advised to remain seated after the credits start rolling. Regarding presentation, the movie employs practical effects in most of its horror scenes, avoiding excessive CGI to orient towards realistic and grounded visuals.

All about I Know What You Did Last Summer (2025)

The novel is set in the modern-day small coastal town of Southport, North Carolina, where a new generation of friends is plagued by a dark secret. It covers a tragic hit-and-run that happened at a July Fourth party, and five teens, Danica, Ava, Milo, Teddy, and Stevie, start getting threatening messages that somebody knows what they did last summer.

When unusual murders start to happen, the group understands that their past has come to haunt them, as one of them is out to seek revenge. In the movie, Julie James (Jennifer Love Hewitt) and Ray Bronson (Freddie Prinze Jr.) are back in town.

Connecting the original 1997 film to the new plot, their appearance is used both to ground the reboot with additional lore, as it exists, and to explore the mystery with the introduction of new characters.

The film is directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, whose background includes Do Revenge and Thor: Love and Thunder, with an eye on genre-based narrative. It was co-written with Sam Lansky, and the script blends with updated themes relevant to Gen Z culture, such as social media, mental health, and group accountability.

The tone is nonetheless comparable to the earlier movies in the franchise, with horror and suspense combined with a touch of dark humor.

It will be distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing under the Screen Gems label with an approximate budget of $18 million.

Whether it will get a sequel will likely be determined by whether or not the movie is a box office hit, though there is a mid-credits scene giving a hint at a bigger story. I Know What You Did Last Summer (2025) will premiere in cinemas on July 18, 2025.

