When will I Know What You Did Last Summer premiere? Release date, cast details, trailer, and more

I Know What You Did Last Summer will return to theaters in 2025 with a new sequel that combines nostalgic elements with fresh scares. Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. reprise two of their most well-known roles, Julie James and Ray Bronson, respectively. A new set of rising stars is also joining them.

The movie takes place 28 years after the infamous Tower Bay murders. It will be in theaters all across the world on July 18, 2025.

The 2025 sequel is the fourth movie in the franchise. It continues the story of remorse, secrets, and a murderer with a hook who wants to get back at them.

What is the release date of I Know What You Did Last Summer?

Still from the trailer of I Know What You Did Last Summer (Image via YouTube/Sony Pictures Entertainment)

I Know What You Did Last Summer will officially premiere in U.S. theaters on July 18, 2025. Sony Pictures brings the franchise back to theaters after years of dormancy and a short-lived TV reboot. Its mid-July release echoes the original’s summer setting, where sunny days hide secrets, guilt, and death.

Unlike previous discussions of reboots, the 2025 film keeps the legacy alive by acknowledging the events of the original 1997 film and its 1998 sequel, I Still Know What You Did Last Summer. The decision to launch the movie during the summer solidifies its intention to attract both returning fans and new horror enthusiasts craving a chilling theatrical experience.

What is I Know What You Did Last Summer all about?

The 2025 sequel expands on the familiar premise while introducing a modern spin. About 30 years have passed since the Southport massacre, and the story unfolds around a new group of friends haunted by their actions. They resolve to conceal the truth—both physically and figuratively—after they mistakenly murder a pedestrian in a vehicle accident.

But as time goes on and the remorse grows, the past comes back.

The friends start getting frightening texts a year later. At first, they think it is a nasty joke. But it rapidly becomes evident that someone is tracking them down. It might be the same killer from years ago or a terrible new copycat. They ask Julie James and Ray Bronson for aid since they are the only known survivors of the first massacre and have been trying, as they say, to move on for decades.

I Know What You Did Last Summer (2025) mixes old-school horror with a new story. I Know What You Did Last Summer (2025) delves into themes of secrecy, remorse, and the enduring effects of trauma, all while delivering thrilling slasher scenes that grip viewer's attention.

Who stars in I Know What You Did Last Summer?

The cast of I Know What You Did Last Summer (Image via Getty)

This new chapter has a dynamic cast, with both well-known actors and up-and-coming stars from Hollywood.

Here is the returning cast:

Jennifer Love Hewitt as Julie James

Freddie Prinze Jr. as Ray Bronson.

Both actors reprise the same characters they played in the first two movies. By including them, the new movie stays true to the franchise and adds emotional depth, as their characters are once again sucked into the terror they believed they had escaped.

New cast members include:

Madelyn Cline

Chase Sui Wonders

Jonah Hauer-King

Tyriq Withers

Sarah Pidgeon

Austin Nichols.

Who directed and wrote I Know What You Did Last Summer?

Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, known for her work on Do Revenge and Someone Great, helms the 2025 film. She brings a character-driven perspective to the slasher genre, teaming up with Sam Lansky to co-write the screenplay. The story is based on a concept developed by Robinson and Leah McKendrick.

The creative direction leans into emotional storytelling while honoring the franchise's slasher roots. The return of producer Neal H. Moritz, who was also involved in the original films, further ensures consistency in tone and franchise vision.

Is there a trailer for I Know What You Did Last Summer?

I Know What You Did Last Summer (Image via YouTube/Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Yes, Sony Pictures has put out the official trailer for I Know What You Did Last Summer. It features a lot of suspense, creepy images, and references to the first movie. The teaser starts with pictures of a summer night that turns dark and scary, and then shows a scary person with a hook, which is the franchise's trademark weapon.

Viewers also see the new characters receiving terrifying messages, running through empty streets, and fighting to stay alive. Julie James and Ray Bronson show up in the middle of the trailer to offer advice and scary warnings. Their presence connects the past and the present in a way that is both smooth and creepy.

The clip closes a flash of the hook cutting through the dark.

What makes this film different from the 2021 TV series?

The 2021 series on Amazon Prime has a new cast and a different plot line. It had mixed reviews, but it made some want to go back to the old chronology. But that version did not last long and was eventually scrapped.

On the other hand, the movie from 2025 goes back to its roots. It is a direct sequel to I Still Know What You Did Last Summer and brings back the same people.

Where can viewers stream the original I Know What You Did Last Summer films?

The 1997 film is now on Netflix for those who wish to watch it again. I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998), the sequel, is also available for digital rental or on certain streaming services such as Prime Video and Apple TV.

Watching the originals gives viewers a better idea of the returning characters and creates the mood for what the new movie is about: exploring dread that has lasted for generations.

I Know What You Did Last Summer returns on July 18, 2025, reviving one of horror’s most iconic franchises.

