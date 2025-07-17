Is Elsie Hewitt related to Jennifer Love Hewitt? All about the model with whom Pete Davidson is having a baby 

American comedian, actor, and writer Pete Davidson is expecting his first child with girlfriend Elsie Hewitt. The latter announced the news via Instagram on July 16, 2025, which contained a carousel of images, including their cosy moments, a few showing Hewitt’s baby bump, and others giving a glimpse of her sonogram. A video also showed the pair holding hands during an ultrasound.
“Welp, now everyone knows we had sex,” the post was captioned.
In March 2025, Page Six reported that Pete Davidson was dating someone “very different from anybody else he’s ever dated before.” The outlet added that the Saturday Night Live cast member’s new girlfriend was a “non-celebrity” who respected his “desire for privacy.”
Later, in May, the publication exclusively confirmed that Pete was in a relationship with model, actress, and food influencer Elsie Hewitt. Although Elsie shares the same surname as Hollywood actress, producer, and singer Jennifer Love Hewitt, the duo is not related.
Around the same time, the Daily Mail obtained the photos of the couple kissing and being cozy in Palm Beach, Florida. Later that month, Elsie Hewitt and Pete Davidson made their red carpet debut at the Blossom Ball and soon moved in together, dividing their time between Brooklyn and upstate New York.
Everything you need to know about Elsie Hewitt amid her pregnancy announcement with Pete Davidson
According to Page Six, Elsie Rose Hewitt was born in London on March 5, 1996, and grew up in England before relocating to Los Angeles, USA, at the age of 10. Hewitt attended Beverly Hills High School, and Argentine-American actress and model Camila Morrone was her batchmate. She has a sister named Dora.
While Elsie mostly spends her time in New York, she often goes back to her birthplace. She began her modelling career at the age of 18 and was part of the 2017 Playboy cover and 2018 Spring/ Summer Guess Campaign.
Later, Elsie Hewitt acted in films and TV shows, including Teenage Bad*ss (2020), Benny Blanco & Juice WRLD: Graduation (2019), Turnt (2018), and Mostly Ghostly: Have You Met My Ghoulfriend? (2014), among others. She also made appearances on a few episodes of Industry and Dave.
Additionally, Pete Davidson’s girlfriend is also a food content creator who is popular for her Instagram account @elsieeats, which has 48.9K followers. Meanwhile, her original account @elsie has 1 million followers. Her eponymous YouTube channel has 14.3K subscribers.
According to Page Six, Elsie has previously been linked to other celebrities, including music producer Benny Blanco, actor-comedian Jason Sudeikis, and actor Ryan Phillippe.
Hewitt dated Ryan in 2017 and later sued him for physical assault while drunk. According to her lawsuit, Philippe kicked, punched, and threw her down the stairs, following which she had to go to the emergency department of Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.
Later, she filed an FIR with the police and took out a restraining order against her then-boyfriend. However, the Crimson Tide actor denied the accusations and claimed he tried to “pick” Hewitt up, but instead fell back while carrying her.
“She was flailing. And I made it one step, and I fell back on my bottom, holding her. And that was it,” he told the court.
Two years later, the former couple reached a settlement.
Elsie Hewitt met Benny Blanco on the set of his Graduation music video in 2019 and dated him for a year. In January 2024, Elsie Hewitt was captured getting intimate with Sudeikis. However, it remains unclear how long they were together.
As per Hollywood Reporter, Elsie is slated to appear next in Alec Griffin Roth’s Billy Knight alongside Al Pacino, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Charlie Heaton, Diana Silvers, Sara Sampaio, and Angela Sarafyan.
Meanwhile, Pete Davidson, who has previously dated A-listers including Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian, Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley, Kaia Gerber, Phoebe Dynevor, and Chase Sui Wonders, will next star in The Home, The Pickup, and How to Rob a Bank.