Is Elsie Hewitt related to Jennifer Love Hewitt? All about the model with whom Pete Davidson is having a baby 

American comedian, actor, and writer Pete Davidson is expecting his first child with girlfriend Elsie Hewitt. The latter announced the news via Instagram on July 16, 2025, which contained a carousel of images, including their cosy moments, a few showing Hewitt’s baby bump, and others giving a glimpse of her sonogram. A video also showed the pair holding hands during an ultrasound.

Ad

“Welp, now everyone knows we had sex,” the post was captioned.

In March 2025, Page Six reported that Pete Davidson was dating someone “very different from anybody else he’s ever dated before.” The outlet added that the Saturday Night Live cast member’s new girlfriend was a “non-celebrity” who respected his “desire for privacy.”

Ad

Trending

Later, in May, the publication exclusively confirmed that Pete was in a relationship with model, actress, and food influencer Elsie Hewitt. Although Elsie shares the same surname as Hollywood actress, producer, and singer Jennifer Love Hewitt, the duo is not related.

Around the same time, the Daily Mail obtained the photos of the couple kissing and being cozy in Palm Beach, Florida. Later that month, Elsie Hewitt and Pete Davidson made their red carpet debut at the Blossom Ball and soon moved in together, dividing their time between Brooklyn and upstate New York.

Ad

Everything you need to know about Elsie Hewitt amid her pregnancy announcement with Pete Davidson

According to Page Six, Elsie Rose Hewitt was born in London on March 5, 1996, and grew up in England before relocating to Los Angeles, USA, at the age of 10. Hewitt attended Beverly Hills High School, and Argentine-American actress and model Camila Morrone was her batchmate. She has a sister named Dora.

Ad

While Elsie mostly spends her time in New York, she often goes back to her birthplace. She began her modelling career at the age of 18 and was part of the 2017 Playboy cover and 2018 Spring/ Summer Guess Campaign.

Ad

Later, Elsie Hewitt acted in films and TV shows, including Teenage Bad*ss (2020), Benny Blanco & Juice WRLD: Graduation (2019), Turnt (2018), and Mostly Ghostly: Have You Met My Ghoulfriend? (2014), among others. She also made appearances on a few episodes of Industry and Dave.

Additionally, Pete Davidson’s girlfriend is also a food content creator who is popular for her Instagram account @elsieeats, which has 48.9K followers. Meanwhile, her original account @elsie has 1 million followers. Her eponymous YouTube channel has 14.3K subscribers.

Ad

According to Page Six, Elsie has previously been linked to other celebrities, including music producer Benny Blanco, actor-comedian Jason Sudeikis, and actor Ryan Phillippe.

Hewitt dated Ryan in 2017 and later sued him for physical assault while drunk. According to her lawsuit, Philippe kicked, punched, and threw her down the stairs, following which she had to go to the emergency department of Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

Ad

Later, she filed an FIR with the police and took out a restraining order against her then-boyfriend. However, the Crimson Tide actor denied the accusations and claimed he tried to “pick” Hewitt up, but instead fell back while carrying her.

“She was flailing. And I made it one step, and I fell back on my bottom, holding her. And that was it,” he told the court.

Ad

Two years later, the former couple reached a settlement.

Elsie Hewitt met Benny Blanco on the set of his Graduation music video in 2019 and dated him for a year. In January 2024, Elsie Hewitt was captured getting intimate with Sudeikis. However, it remains unclear how long they were together.

As per Hollywood Reporter, Elsie is slated to appear next in Alec Griffin Roth’s Billy Knight alongside Al Pacino, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Charlie Heaton, Diana Silvers, Sara Sampaio, and Angela Sarafyan.

Meanwhile, Pete Davidson, who has previously dated A-listers including Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian, Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley, Kaia Gerber, Phoebe Dynevor, and Chase Sui Wonders, will next star in The Home, The Pickup, and How to Rob a Bank.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pallavi Kanungo Pallavi has been a celebrity trends writer at SK POP since 2023. She holds a Master's degree in English from Calcutta University and has over 3 years of experience working for brands such as Hindustan Times and Pepper Content. Pallavi is a firm believer in the adage ""The pen is mightier than the sword,"" which is why she chose writing as her career.



An inquisitive person by nature, Pallavi says SK POP helps her keep up with all kinds of events happening around the world. Reporting authentic news and reaching out to the maximum audience is important to her and she does this by finding out around 3-5 reliable sources, conducting optimum research, and presenting the most pertinent facts. She maintains ethical standards of the highest order in her articles as she has been a lifelong disciple of truth and justice herself.



Pallavi had the opportunity to interview the former chief ministers of Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, Bhupesh Bagel, and Shivraj Singh Chauhan respectively at Hindustan Times. She admires feminist icon and popstar Taylor Swift for the cultural impact she has had globally and across all generations.



During her spare time, Pallavi engages in a plethora of diverse activities - writing for her blog, reading investigative articles and crime fiction, watching thrillers, swimming, working out, watching Cricket and Tennis, singing, playing her instruments, and teaching kids at NGOs. Know More