“Playing with my feelings”— Saturday Night Live fans react to the speculations of a cast member leaving the show 

Season 50 of Saturday Night Live concluded on May 17 when its finale episode aired. It featured Scarlett Johansson as the host alongside guest star Bad Bunny. An unusual cut in the middle of the goodbyes by the stars left fans wondering what this exit speech could have consisted of.

This came after speculations of one or many cast members leaving the show did rounds of the internet. Fans thought that the goodbye speech would address these rumors and give them clarity on who they might not be seeing in the upcoming season.

After public demand, the official Saturday Night Live page posted the cut goodbye speech on their official X handle, which had no mentions of anyone leaving. This still didn't assure their return in the next season. Kenan Thompson, the long-running member of the show, addressed these rumors in a recent interview with Page Six, published on May 24, hinting at an imminent "change."

In the light of these rumours, fans of Saturday Night Live came to X to let their feelings be known.

"Okay so are Jost and Che leaving? #SNL is playing with my feelings," a fan said.

"Nobody is leaving nobody is leaving nobody is leaving nobody is leaving," said another.

"Snl50 over, abrupt ending, no leaving announcement/sendoff, all of my remaining crumpets are moldy," added another.

"Me, looking for clues about who’s leaving #SNL after tonight," wrote another.

Some fans of Saturday Night Live speculated about particular cast members they thought were leaving.

"Sarah better not be leaving," an X user wrote.

"Pls tell me this doesn’t mean Ego is leaving……. she wasn’t even on my radar," another user wrote.

"Too many jokes about people leaving or being written out of shows for my liking," commented one.

"Okay upon waking up and seeing the full goodnights I think we worked ourselves up over nothing for a chunk of the SNL cast but Bowen is definitely gone…..," wrote another.

What Saturday Night Live stars have said about exits from the show

While there hasn't been any official announcement regarding an exit from the show, the cast members have spoken about the same on several occasions. In the May 24 interview with Page Six, Kenan Thompson said that he didn't want to be in someone's way by being the "stale old man," when he was asked if he was leaving the show.

"That doesn’t really happen that much at ‘SNL’ but there’s no guarantees, I guess," he added.

He also said that this year felt like there was a possibility of "a lot of change" the next year. He implied that things were going to change, but it still remains unknown if this implied that the members of the cast were exiting.

As for the 80-year-old Saturday Night Live member, Lorne Michaels, he said in a Hollywood Reporter interview, published in September 2024, that he had no plans of leaving the show anytime soon. Not until it was important and not as long as he was useful there.

In the last episode of the show, there was a joke about Sarah Sherman getting fired after she upset The White Lotus star Aimee Lou Wood by joking about her. While this was said as a joke, it could also be a hint at Sarah's exit from the show.

For Saturday Night Live updates, fans of the show can follow its official Instagram account, @nbcsnl.

