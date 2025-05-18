“America wants to see”- Saturday Night Live fans react to Scarlett Johansson’s goodbye speech getting cut

Scarlett Johansson has been a recurring guest of Saturday Night Live, with seven episodes under her name as a host. In the recent SNL season 50 finale episode, which aired on May 17, she hosted next to Bad Bunny, who was the musical guest of the night.

However, towards the end of the Saturday Night Live episode, while Johansson was in the middle of her goodbye speech, the episode got cut abruptly, and switched to commercials. This unusual cut could have happened because they could not fit the episode into the stipulated TV slot they got.

The abrupt cut bothered the fans of Saturday Night Live because there was speculation around one of the SNL members leaving the show for good, and they thought the goodbye speeches would give them the answer. They urged the show to put up a clip of Scarlett's goodbye on their social media handles, and the SNL team obliged by posting it on their official X account.

The fans were relieved to see that Scarlett did not say anything about anyone leaving the show.

"If you can #SNL please post the last few minutes of the show that got cut off. America wants to see what Scarlett Johansson said to conclude the 50th season of an incredible season of SNL! Please and thank you!" a fan said, urging the SNL team to post a clip of the speech.

"Wait yall I don’t even know what to do. Do we mourn??? Did we trick ourselves??? I thought goodnights would give me the answer but thEY F*CKING CUT THEM SHORT F*CK," said another fan.

"I did find it crazy they had another sketch like 2 mins before the hour & then more adverts. How annoying though it's the s50 finale and NBC cut it off," wrote another.

Fans of Saturday Night Live urged the show's team to post the cut scene elsewhere. As the team obliged, some came to react to the complete clip the SNL page posted after the show.

"No one is leaving #snl because a) I said so and b) The goodbyes were cut off so they can’t leave if we didn’t see it," an X user wrote.

"So nobody is leaving??" commented one, after watching the full clip.

"I guess we find out who leaves in September," commented another.

Scarlett Johansson's appearance on Saturday Night Live season 50 episode 21

In her monologue, Scarlett said she was thrilled to be hosting the season finale of Saturday Night Live season 50. She then broke into a parody of Billy Joel's Piano Man, as other cast members joined her. They also joked about Sarah Sherman getting fired after her recent comments on The White Lotus star Aimee Lou Wood hurt the actor's feelings.

Then came the Local News Stories segment, where Denise, played by Scarlett, used puns to report about murder suicides, and a pervert in Ohio. Then came the Please Don't Destroy segment, where the passengers of a flight were disappointed to be landing in Newark. The sketch also had a singing cameo by Bad Bunny.

Couples at the Bar, another sketch, featured Bad Bunny and Scarlett Johansson's cameos. They fought with another couple, played by Ego Nwodim and Marcello Hernández, for a table at a bar. Marcello and Bad went at it in Spanish but ended up bonding over being scared of their respective dates.

In another sketch called Bowen's Still Straight, the host confessed to having a crush on him, but said she was reluctant because she thought he was gay. They dated, putting an end to the rumours of his s*xuality, but he blew her off at the end.

For more updates on Saturday Night Live, fans of the show can follow the show's official Instagram account, @nbcsnl.

