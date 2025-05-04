"Tired of Trump openings"— Saturday Night Live fans react to James Austin Johnson and Mikey Day's Cold Open skit

Saturday Night Live season 50 aired a brand new episode this week on Saturday, May 3, 2025 which saw Abbott Elementary star Quinta Brunson return to the show as host while Benson Boone appeared as a musical guest.

Ad

The first act of the night was another Donald Trump-focused Cold Open skit, during which James Austin Johnson played the role of the president while Mikey Day played Stephen Miller.

While fans online praised Johnson's impersonation of the president, they noted that they were tired of the show's opening act being focused on the country's president. One person wrote on X:

"Tired of Trump openings on #SNL, even if they can be humorous."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

"I absolutely hated Trump ,but I'm getting real tired of these Trump focused #SNL cold opens ,not only are they not funny but they just continue to point out how broken the US is, I mean what's the point in that in the cold open when we have weekend update," a fan commented.

"please stop doing Trump cold opens… boring and not funny anymore," a tweet read.

Ad

Some fans of Saturday Night Live season 50 praised James Austin Johnson's impersonation of Donald Trump:

"Well done James Austin Johnson. Your Trump is astounding. You got the hand gestures down. Low. Hourglass. I wanted the Cold Open to go on and on. Very funny," a person wrote.

"James Austin Johnson's Trump impression on #SNL is absurdly good," a fan commented.

Ad

"Omg out of all the comics, this is by far the funniest Trump impersonation IMO," a tweet read.

Fans of Saturday Night Live season 50 further said:

"Went darker with Trump in tonight's open. About time," a person wrote.

"gave its Trump SLIGHTLY better makeup tonight, but the area around his eyes needs to be more pale," a fan commented.

Ad

James Austin Johnson plays Donald Trump in Saturday Night Live's latest Cold Open skit

Ad

In Saturday Night Live season 50's latest episode, which aired on May 3, 2025, James Austin Johnson played the role of the president of The United States of America, Donald Trump. The cast member was joined by Mikey Day, who played White House Deputy Chief of Staff, Stephen Miller as the skit took pace in the White House.

The skit started with a short message, after which James introduced himself as everyone's favorite president and maybe even the "next pope." He joked that it had been a 100 years since he became the president.

Ad

"Excuse me. Days. Wow. Feels longer," he added.

The Saturday Night Live season 50 actor added that he had signed 147 executive orders, including banning paper straws to defunding the Public Broadcasting Service (PBS). He further joked that he believed Elmo had been apprehended by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). James added that Elmo wasn't coming back and said that they had a few executive orders.

He welcomed the "Lord of the Shadows," Stephen Miller, played by Mikey Day to the stage. He poked fun at the way Mikey spoke, comparing him to the Star Wars character, Kylo Ren.

Ad

Mikey Day presented him with the first executive order, which was to bring back Columbus Day. SNL star James said that was an important order and said they had to protect Columbus Day for their great Italian American friends like Tony Soprano, Benny Blanco, and Childish Gambino.

The skit saw several others executive orders that the two passed as they played Trump and Miller and fans shared their honest thoughts online. While some praised the skit and James' portrayal of the president, others noted they were tired of the Trump centric skits on Saturday Night Live.

Fans can stream the latest episode on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sukriti Makhija Sukriti is a Reality TV writer for the pop culture division of Sportskeeda. A graduation in Political Science initially sparked her interest in journalism; however, over time, she found herself drawn to combining her passion for writing with her fascination for pop culture. With a diverse background spanning 4 years, she likes to maintain dignity and accuracy in her work, ensuring that sensitive matters are reported with integrity and using credible sources.



Sukriti appreciates how reality television offers unique insights into the lives of celebrities and influential personalities, showcasing both their triumphs and vulnerabilities. She is a big fan of Ariana Madix from Vanderpump Rules, for her ability to navigate challenging situations gracefully.



She has had the privilege of interviewing prominent cast members from popular shows like Squid Game: The Challenge such as Charles ‘Chaz’ Roquemore, Jinwoo Oak, Radhika, Mutty B. Mark Gilloffo, along with the cast members from Love at First Lie - Monica Bulnes and Josh Riquelme.



Outside of work, Sukriti finds joy in traveling to offbeat destinations, particularly in the hills, and spending quality time with her cats. She also remains engaged with current affairs, seeking to educate herself on social and political developments worldwide. Know More