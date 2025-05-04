Saturday Night Live season 50 finale: Scarlett Johansson set to break the show’s female hosting record with her seventh appearance

Actress Scarlett Johansson is all set to make history as the first female to have hosted Saturday Night Live seven times during the season 50 season finale, scheduled for May 17, 2025. The Academy Award-nominated actress has hosted the show six times before, tying with Drew Barrymore and Tina Fey.

Her next appearance will make her a member of an exclusive club of record-breaking hosts, previously only achieved by Alec Baldwin, the all-time holder in hosting gigs with 17 on his list. Johansson has a history with the show dating back to 2006, and since then has been a recurring figure on the Saturday Night Live stage.

Scarlett Johansson's long-standing connection with Saturday Night Live

Scarlett Johansson's association with Saturday Night Live began on January 14, 2006, when she became the host for the first time for season 31, episode 10, and the first show of the year.

She also came back on April 21, 2007, during episode 18 of season 32, alongside musical guest Björk. Her third appearance was on November 13, 2010, for the sixth episode of season 36, with musical guest Arcade Fire.

On May 2, 2015, she hosted for the fourth time in season 40 episode 19, featuring musical guest Wiz Khalifa. She then appeared in season 42 episode 16, when she hosted for the first time alone on March 11, 2017. This made her a part of the Five-Timers Club, an honorary club of members who have hosted the program five or more times.

On December 14, 2019, she hosted her sixth Holidays-themed episode of season 45, which included musical guest Niall Horan. This achievement tied her with Tina Fey and Drew Barrymore for the record of most frequent female hosts on Saturday Night Live.

Season 50 finale will see Johansson as the returning host with musical guest Bad Bunny on May 17, 2025.

Other special appearances and moments on SNL

Actress Scarlett Johansson at the 83rd Annual Academy Awards. (Image via Getty)

Alongside hosting, Johansson made a special guest appearance on the 2024 Christmas show, where she joined fellow Five-Timers such as Tom Hanks, Paul Rudd, Melissa McCarthy, Emma Stone, Tina Fey, Alec Baldwin, and Kristen Wiig.

Over the years, she has impersonated different personalities. Amongst her most notable impersonations is when she played Ivanka Trump, which she also reproduced in a number of sketches, e.g., in a 2017 cold open and in the 2025 spoof The White Potus.

In addition to hosting, Johansson's life also intersected with her time on the show. She met her husband, Saturday Night Live head writer Colin Jost, when she guest-starred on the show in 2017. The couple married in 2020 and had a son.

Tune in for new episodes of SNL every Saturday at 11:30 PM ET on NBC, with streaming accessible the following day on Peacock.

