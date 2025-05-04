"We love Jackie" - Saturday Night Live star James Austin Johnson's President Trump parody signs a pardon for author J.K. Rowling

Saturday Night Live season 50, episode 18 premiered on NBC on May 3. During the episode, cast member James Austin Johnson parodied American President Donald Trump in a sketch focused on him signing a new slew of executive orders, celebrating the first 100 days of his second term.

In the sketch, Johnson’s Trump was joined by Mikey Day's White House Deputy Chief of Staff and “Lord of the Shadows” Stephen Miller.

Together, they read out the new slew of executive orders that showed support for holidays like Columbus Day to American football coach Bill Belichick.

One of the orders included was a pardon for Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling. While signing the order, playing Trump's character and mimicking his voice, Johnson intentionally misinterpreted her name, referring to her as "Jackie".

His character then took a shot at her wizarding world, noting that she created a wonderful place for overweight millennials who use it to mask their true identity.

"Jackie. Jackie Rowling. We love Jackie. You know, she created a whole wizarding world, a wonderful place for overweight millennials to stake their entire identity well past the point of it being cute. "I'm a hupplepuff!" No, b*tch you work at Staples," Johnson's Trump character said.

Saturday Night Live sketch features a parody of Trump signing some of the controversial orders

Saturday Night Live season 50 episode 18, which premiered on May 3, marked Quinta Brunson's second hosting appearance with singer Benson Boone, who made their musical guest debut.

The episode featured several sketches, including one that poked fun at current U.S. President Donald Trump’s history of making questionable decisions during his time in office.

The sketch featured Saturday Night Live cast member James Austin Johnson parodying Trump as his character is joined by White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, played by Mikey Day.

One by one, the two read out some of the controversial executive orders and passed them as Trump made fun of the topic/subject he discussed.

The first order brought up focused on reducing the number of interracial couples in TV commercials.

As Johnson's Trump signed the order, he made fun of the confusion surrounding interracial couples' appearance, cooking, and the subjects of their conversation.

The next order, the Saturday Night Live sketch featured, talked about making it socially acceptable for a man in his 70s to date a 24-year-old.

"That's right, we're calling it the Belichick law. We're gonna make girlfriends young again, OK? Old men can now date far younger women. We like that. It's hot. But in reverse, it's quite disgusting, right? Very dateline, you know," Johnson's Trump reacted.

Trump named the law after American football coach Bill Belichick, taking a shot at him currently dating a 24-year-old pageant contestant, Jordan Hudson.

After signing the order, the US president asked Miller if he had seen Belichick's girlfriend. When Miller backwardly replied that his girlfriend was a "beautiful creature," Johnson's Trump called Day's Miller "creepy" and said that it was the reason why they "don't hang out outside of work".

The Saturday Night Live duo then introduced another cast member portraying American politician and attorney Marco Rubio. Trump welcomed “Rubio” and announced that the next executive order—supposedly Rubio’s idea—would ban all Hispanic babies from getting their ears pierced.

"Sorry, little Marisela. Sorry, Valentina, it's clip-ons for you from now on. Alright? I mean, we got grown white American tweens trying to get into Claire's, and they got away behind 1000 tiny Latina babies to get their ears pierced. It's no bueno, right, Marco?" Trump said while signing the order.

Saturday Night Live season 50 episodes premiere every Saturday on NBC.

