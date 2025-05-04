Benson Boone flips in to surprise Quinta Brunson in SNL promo

SNL aired a new episode on May 3, 2025, with Abbott Elementary creator Quinta Brunson returning to host and singer Benson Boone making his musical guest debut. Ahead of the episode, NBC released a promo featuring Brunson and cast member Sarah Sherman on the SNL stage.

Ad

As they chatted, Boone suddenly flipped onto the set from stage left, catching both women off guard. Sherman immediately responded with, “I’ll do one,” before pretending to flip herself. The playful moment set the tone for an episode filled with humor, music, and callbacks.

Brunson had last hosted the show in April 2023 and used her monologue then to advocate for teachers. This time, she returned to deliver fresh sketches while Boone brought two performances from his upcoming album American Heart. The episode streamed live on NBC and Peacock as part of SNL’s 50th season.

Ad

Trending

Previous hosts this season have included Timothée Chalamet, Michael Keaton, and Lady Gaga. With Boone’s energetic entrance and Brunson’s comedy leading the night, the episode featured a blend of music and sketches for live and streaming audiences.

SNL Promo clip sets the stage with Benson Boone's surprise entrance

Ad

Ahead of the May 3 episode, NBC released a short promo featuring Quinta Brunson and Sarah Sherman standing on the Saturday Night Live stage. As they stood waiting, Benson Boone appeared from stage left by flipping into frame. Brunson said, “There he is!” and Sherman followed with, “I’ll do one,” referring to his entrance.

The moment previewed Boone’s presence on the show and set the stage for his participation as the night’s musical guest. The promo drew attention to Boone’s debut on SNL. He had recently performed at the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and was preparing for the release of his new album, American Heart, scheduled for June.

Ad

During the episode, Boone performed two songs, Beautiful Things and Slow It Down, which are part of that upcoming release. After the show aired, Boone posted on social media his appearance on SNL.

His appearance contributed to the episode’s overall lineup and aligned with SNL’s recent trend of featuring artists at various stages of their careers. Boone’s set was among the scheduled performances and marked a step forward in his visibility to broader television audiences.

Ad

Quinta Brunson’s second hosting features sketch comedy and callbacks

Ad

Quinta Brunson’s return to the Saturday Night Live stage featured a mix of new sketches and nods to her previous hosting appearance. In her opening monologue, she thanked the audience for their continued support and mentioned how hosting SNL had been a dream since childhood.

One sketch involved Brunson pitching wild product ideas to cast members Andrew Dismukes and Heidi Gardner, ending with the group pretending to launch a fake app. Another sketch placed Brunson and Sherman in a mock game show format that poked fun at confusing trivia questions.

Ad

A pre-recorded segment also tied back to the promo. In it, Boone and Brunson navigated a fictional behind-the-scenes rehearsal that featured Sherman attempting to “train” Boone for sketch comedy. Boone’s flips and the line “Where’s Benson?” were echoed again, creating a light connection throughout the episode.

Brunson didn’t repeat her advocacy-focused monologue from her 2023 appearance, but she closed the show with a thank you to teachers, staying consistent with her ongoing message. As the cast gathered for goodbyes, Boone waved to the audience and shared hugs with Brunson and Sherman, ending the night on a high note.

Ad

Catch the latest episode of Saturday Night Live currently streaming on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sindhura Venkatesh Sindhura Venkatesh is a popular culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers all things reality TV. Although her educational background is in engineering, Sindhura believes it has provided her with a strong foundation in analytical thinking and problem-solving. Despite her technical training, she discovered a passion for writing early on in her career. Sindhura loves the dynamic and ever-evolving nature of pop culture and reality TV, which reflect society's trends, interests, and values.



With over 4 years of professional experience, Sindhura began her career in marketing before transitioning into training and teaching. She has previously worked with companies like Edureka, The/Nudge Foundation, BYJU's, Unacademy, and Maiuetic.



For Sindhura, ensuring accuracy through relentless research and fact-checking is paramount, and she strives to present diverse perspectives with objectivity, all while adhering to ethical standards. Her focus is on delivering timely, relevant content that is mindful of privacy concerns. Further, transparency is key to Sindhura’s reportage, as it helps foster trust with her audience. Know More