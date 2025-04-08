"I gave up all social media"— SNL's Jack Black pokes fun at phone usage in One Uppers Skit 

Saturday Night Live (SNL) season 50 aired its latest episode on Saturday, April 5, 2025. The segment saw Jack Black, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, and Bowen Yang put on a skit as a group of college friends who got together to get lunch in One Uppers.

Ad

As four friends awaited their other friends' arrival, Chloe told them she loved those guys, Eddie and Walter, but felt they always tried to be better than the rest. While Ego assured her that things would be different since they hadn't seen each other in a long time.

As Eddie (Jack Black) entered the scene, they discussed how much time they spent on their phones, while Eddie noted he only spent two hours on his phone a day. When others asked how that was possible, he said:

Ad

Trending

"Yeah. I guess it's just cause I gave up all social media."

Jack Black, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Bowen Yang put on the One Uppers skit on SNL on April 5, 2025

Ad

On April 5, 2025, college friends met up for lunch to catch up with the events of their lives. However, as four of them waited for the arrival of the two others, they talked about how Eddie and Walker tried to one up each other. Although Ego Nwodim assured them that things could be different, Jack Black as Eddie immediately one upped the rest of them as they discussed how much time they spent on the phone.

Ad

Eddie asked Angie aka Ego Nwodim how she had been, and she said there were only two places she was at, either at work or on her phone. As others complained about how much time they spent on their phones, the SNL star revealed he had given up on social media.

Sarah Sherman told him it was "impressive," while Chloe Fineman said she was "so jealous." Jack Black added that being off the grid wasn't that "great," and further said that it was "so boring."

Ad

"All I do is, like, read physical books," he added.

Andrew Dismukes told him it was great as Bowen Yang aka Walter joined the rest of the SNL cast members. Ego Nwodim asked how he had been, and he said he had a long day and revealed he was at a protest. Eddie asked if they could get him a drink, and the latter said he just wanted a club soda.

Ad

"Uh, I'm not drinking," he said.

Chloe told him that was great and told the SNL season 50 cast members that they all looked great and asked Eddie where he got his sweater. The latter said he bought it at a thrift shop "from Goodwill," where he also volunteered.

Ad

Walker told the SNL character that it was amazing, prompting Eddie to ask whether he got his sweater from Zara of "Evil Temu?" Bowen Yang aka Walker revealed he made it himself. He changed the subject and asked Sophie aka Sarah Sherman how her weekend was.

"I saw a foreign film with no subtitles," she said.

Angie received a call and said she needed to take it since teachers were "always on call," "for special-needs kids," who spoke Spanish. Andrew told her she must have been excited for the summers, and Chloe said she knew she was. Jack Black interjected and said that although he was excited, he didn't go to beaches; he only visited "black-owned pools."

Saturday Night Live or SNL season 50 airs live weekly on Saturdays at 8 pm ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sukriti Makhija Sukriti is a Reality TV writer for the pop culture division of Sportskeeda. A graduation in Political Science initially sparked her interest in journalism; however, over time, she found herself drawn to combining her passion for writing with her fascination for pop culture. With a diverse background spanning 4 years, she likes to maintain dignity and accuracy in her work, ensuring that sensitive matters are reported with integrity and using credible sources.



Sukriti appreciates how reality television offers unique insights into the lives of celebrities and influential personalities, showcasing both their triumphs and vulnerabilities. She is a big fan of Ariana Madix from Vanderpump Rules, for her ability to navigate challenging situations gracefully.



She has had the privilege of interviewing prominent cast members from popular shows like Squid Game: The Challenge such as Charles ‘Chaz’ Roquemore, Jinwoo Oak, Radhika, Mutty B. Mark Gilloffo, along with the cast members from Love at First Lie - Monica Bulnes and Josh Riquelme.



Outside of work, Sukriti finds joy in traveling to offbeat destinations, particularly in the hills, and spending quality time with her cats. She also remains engaged with current affairs, seeking to educate herself on social and political developments worldwide. Know More