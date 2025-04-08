“We are so pumped to be here”—SNL star Marcello Hernández turns heads on the Weekend Update with his return as Grant

The latest episode of Saturday Night Live (SNL), which aired April 6, 2025, featured Marcello Hernández in the Weekend Update segment. He reprised his popular character Grant, and Jane Wickline played Alyssa. Colin Jost introduced them as “the couple you can’t believe are together.”

Alongside Jane, Hernández shared relationship insights. Their set drew laughter from both the audience and anchors, Colin Jost and Michael Che. Grant kicked off the segment by exclaiming:

“We are so pumped to be here on Weekend Edition. Let’s go!”

Alyssa chimed in, stating, “Thank you. Hello.” Colin Jost acknowledged the couple's mismatched dynamic, saying, “I honestly forgot just how different you were.” Grant then explained:

“That’s what makes us perfect, Colin. Our differences. We’re gonna live happily ever after, baby. Like Romeo and Juliet, I assume.”

This episode continued SNL’s season 50 streak of highlighting character-driven sketches during the Weekend Update segment.

Marcello Hernández and Jane Wickline on SNL's Weekend Update

Marcello Hernández, appearing as Grant, shared relationship advice based on his dynamic with Alyssa. When asked how they maintain a healthy relationship, Grant explained:

“Man, it’s important to know each other’s love languages. My love language is gift-giving. Guess what I got her for our anniversary, Colin?”

After Jost guessed jewelry, Grant responded:

“That’s right! A clarinet! Don’t my baby look like she would go stupid on a woodwind?”

Alyssa took her time and said, “Guilty.” The pair described their nightly ritual, where Alyssa watches Doctor Who along with Grant.

Grant humorously described the contrast between him and his partner while watching 'Doctor Who(ever).' He said she looked relaxed and stylish, sipping tea in her nightcap and resembling the bear on the box, while he snorted a line of pre-workout and watched the show with focus.

Alyssa told Colin Jost on SNL’s Weekend Update that the success of their relationship depends on "ground rules.” Grant replied:

“Yeah, yeah, that’s true. Me and my baby, she has three rules for me, okay? Rule number one, I do the dishes because I like playing in the water. Rule number two, she does the cooking because I’m not allowed to touch the stove. And tell them rule number three, baby. Tell them what you always tell me.”

Alyssa playfully warned Grant not to wear short shorts unless he intended to "drop them." Grant chimed in in agreement, backing her up by saying she was right. The segment continued with a discussion of boundaries.

“She has boundaries. Boundaries. That’s a new word that she taught me on Word Wednesdays,” Grant told Jost. “Every Wednesday, my baby teaches me a new word, and I love it, and I want to say, girl, you make me feel undoubtedly...”

He was immediately corrected by Alyssa, who said, “So close, baby.” As the SNL segment wrapped, Alyssa offered advice to viewers.

“Listen to each other, never go to bed angry, and if any of you ever come for my man, I’ll break a bitch off like a Kit Kat bar.”

With this dialogue, Weekend Update episode ended with a loud audience reaction, and Colin Jost and Michael Che broke into laughter. Hernández’s return as Grant stood out as one of the night’s most talked-about moments.

Fans can stream SNL on NBC.

