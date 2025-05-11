What happened when Saturday Night Live season 50 finale host got wooed by Ultron & The Hulk?

The finale of Saturday Night Live season 50 is set to air on May 17, 2025, and it was announced that Scarlett Johansson will host the finale. The episode will be the seventh time Johansson hosts the show as she is set to do promotional rounds for Jurassic World Rebirth.

Almost a decade earlier, during her fourth stint as a host of Saturday Night Live, the actress starred in a fake movie trailer for a made-up rom-com titled Black Widow: Age of Me, set to be released on Valentine’s Day.

This skit happened years before Black Widow finally got her own Marvel movie starring Scarlett Johansson.

Scarlett Johansson made her first appearance in the Marvel franchise in 2010’s Iron Man 2. Since then, she has portrayed the character of Black Widow AKA Natasha Romanoff across nine MCU movies.

She is also currently married to Saturday Night Live member Colin Jost since 2020.

What happened in the 2015 Saturday Night Live sketch called Black Widow Trailer?

The season 40 sketch started like a typical movie trailer, with a narrator setting the scene in a dramatic tone.

The narrator mentioned Marvel's popular movies, including those featuring Avengers, Thor, and Captain America, and wondered why there wasn't a Black Widow movie.

Scarlett Johansson then appeared on screen, rushing around the city in high heels, one of which broke.

The narrator described Black Widow's life in the city, mentioning her apartment, friends, and internship at a firm.

“When it came to life in the big city, Black Widow had it all figured out. A huge apartment, great friends, and an internship at Fashion Weekly,” the narrator stated.

In the skit, Black Widow starts her internship with a demanding boss, played by Kate McKinnon, who had a similar style to Miranda Priestly from The Devil Wears Prada.

When Black Widow arrived late, Kate McKinnon ordered her to change her outfit and use it on the magazine's cover instead.

While Black Widow's internship was going well, the narrator noted that she lacked romance in her life.

However, things changed when she accidentally got tangled in dog leashes and met another Marvel character, Ultron. As Ultron asks her out on a date, Black Widow says no, but later agrees.

Black Widow's friends, Thor played by Taran Killam, Captain America played by Beck Bennett and Nick Fury played by Jay Pharoah, ask her to take precautions on Saturday Night Live.

"Does he even know anything about you? Like that your favorite food is ice cream?” Captain America asks.

Due to this, Black Widow severs ties with Ultron in the Saturday Night Live sketch. Later, Ultron is seen on the news throwing a bus into the Fashion Weekly building.

Ultron even apologizes in a grand fashion as he writes “I’m Sorry” in flames. A still disappointed Balck Widow still finds her love in another Marvel character.

As she is sulking near a park, she is approached by Bobby Moynihan's The Incredible Hulk. As the two talk, The Hulk approaches her with two ice cream cones.

The new episode of Saturday Night Live is set to air on May 10, 2025, at 11:30 pm ET on NBC. As mentioned earlier, the season finale for the iconic 50th season would air on May 17.

