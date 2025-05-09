Who is hosting SNL tonight (May 10)? Everything to know

Tonight's episode of SNL features something new: Walton Goggins stepping in as host for the first time at Studio 8H. Goggins played roles in Justified, The Righteous Gemstones, and most recently, The White Lotus Season 3. That very season was even parodied in an earlier SNL sketch.

Joining him onstage is Arcade Fire. The band just dropped their latest album, Pink Elephant, on May 9, and they're back on Saturday Night Live for a sixth time. Their last appearances return to 2007 and span through 2010, 2013, 2018, and 2022.

This episode is number 987 and the 19th of Season 50. It goes live at 11:30 pm Eastern on NBC and streams on Peacock. With only one episode left after this, next week's finale will feature Scarlett Johansson returning to host, and Bad Bunny taking the stage.

Walton Goggins hosts SNL on May 10, 2025

Ahead of his SNL debut, Walton Goggins appeared in an extended promo alongside cast member Marcello Hernandez. The segment poked fun at the ongoing fan obsession with The White Lotus' signature mystery deaths, with Goggins speculating that someone from the SNL cast might meet a fictional end. Walton Goggins jokes:

"Colin Jost, Michael Che, murder-suicide."

To which Hernandez responds:

"No!....these are real people, they're not characters… no one is dying."

The sketch-style promo builds off Goggins' character from The White Lotus and taps into broader speculation surrounding SNL's 50th season. In the bit, Michael Longfellow eventually reveals himself as the imagined killer, referencing Hernandez's character by saying:

"I should have been Domingo."

The promo also arrives shortly after Goggins' appearance at the 2025 Met Gala, signalling a high-profile stretch for the actor. Arcade Fire will also return to the Saturday Night Live stage to perform songs from their newly released album, Pink Elephant.

A brief look at Walton Goggins’s career

Walton Goggins was born in Birmingham and moved to Los Angeles at 19. He took up odd jobs at gyms and valet stands while chasing auditions across the city. His big break came when he landed the role of Shane Vendrell on The Shield.

A few years later, he played Boyd Crowder in Justified, a part that was supposed to end in the pilot but stuck around after test audiences responded well. That role earned him an Emmy nod in 2011.

He also co-produced the Oscar-winning short The Accountant and appeared in major films like Django Unchained, The Hateful Eight, and Ant-Man and the Wasp. In 2024, his work in Fallout scored him another Emmy nomination. He also joined Season 3 of The White Lotus, playing Rick Hatchett.

He hosted SNL for the first time and appeared in a GoDaddy Super Bowl commercial. Right now, he's voicing Cecil Stedman in Invincible.

SNL cast lineup, when to watch it live, and where to stream it

The cast appearing in the upcoming episode of Saturday Night Live includes the following performers:

Repertory Players:

Michael Che

Mikey Day

Andrew Dismukes

Chloe Fineman

Heidi Gardner

Marcello Hernandez

James Austin Johnson

Colin Jost

Michael Longfellow

Ego Nwodim

Sarah Sherman

Kenan Thompson

Devon Walker

Bowen Yang

Featured Players:

Ashley Padilla

Emil Wakim

Jane Wickline

Special Cameos:

Cast members’ mothers

Saturday Night Live's air timings and where to watch

SNL broadcasts live every Saturday at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC. Audiences can tune in to Saturday Night Live tonight on NBC at these broadcast times:

Region Time Zone Date Airtime New York, USA Eastern Time (ET) May 10, 2025 11:30 PM Los Angeles, USA Pacific Time (PT) May 10, 2025 8:30 PM London, UK British Summer Time (BST) May 11, 2025 4:30 AM Berlin, Germany Central European Summer Time (CEST) May 11, 2025 5:30 AM New Delhi, India India Standard Time (IST) May 11, 2025 9:00 AM Sydney, Australia Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) May 11, 2025 1:30 PM

Viewers can also stream the show on Peacock, which offers two subscription tiers: the ad-supported Premium plan at $7.99 per month and the Premium Plus plan at $11.99 per month, which includes ad-free viewing and download options. Platforms like YouTube TV and FuboTV also carry NBC, though pricing and availability may differ.

Visit each service provider's official website before watching for the most accurate and up-to-date subscription information.

Stay tuned for more updates.

