"What the f*ck!" - The White Lotus star Walton Goggins cleverly snaps as Ed Potton tries to talk about his rumored feud with Aimee Lou Wood

Walton Goggins refused to answer writer Ed Potton's questions about his relationship with his The White Lotus co-star Aimee Lee Wood, during an interview for The Times of London. The US publicist of the actor reportedly pulled the plug on the conversation midway, and the interview was published as is on May 1, 2025.

"What the f*ck, Ed! Come on, buddy. Wow," said Walton as the interviewer circled back to the topic of Aimee after being told twice that the actor was not interested in talking on the subject.

The White Lotus season 3 starred Walton Goggins as Rick Hatchett, and Aimee Lou Wood as his much younger girlfriend, Chelsea. Comprising eight episodes, the season aired on HBO from February 16 to April 6, 2025. Social media has been rife with speculations of an apparent feud between the two actors since they appeared together on screen, as per Variety.

A Saturday Night Live sketch parodied the show back in April where Aimme's character Chelsea was reportedly shown in an unflattering light, portrayed by Sarah Sherman wearing fake enlarged front teeth.

While Aimee, 31, called out the caricature as "mean" and "unfunny," Walton, 53, shared a now-deleted positive reaction to the clip on Instagram, further fueling speculations of them being at odds in real life.

Walton Goggins' interview with The Times of London

Walton Goggins in The White Lotus season 3 (Image via Getty)

Walton Goggins appeared for an interview with The Times of London to promote his film, The Uninvited, which marks the directorial debut of his wife of 14 years, Nadia Conners. Also starring Pedro Pascal, Lois Smith, Elizabeth Reaser, Eva De Dominici, and Rufus Sewell, the film premiered at the SXSW film festival on March 11, 2024, before releasing theatrically on April 11, 2025.

When Ed Potton first brought up Aimee Lee Wood during the interview, Walton’s British publicist interjected and requested that the conversation was kept relevant to the newly released film. The actor himself called out the interviewer, insisting that The Uninvited did not hold much interest for the latter.

Ed agreed before again trying to steer the conversation back to Aimee, which prompted Walton to state:

"There is no conversation to be had about that. Sharing politics on social media — it’s in a vacuum.”

When the interviewer tried to get back to the subject for a third time, he was shut down by both Walton and his US publicist, who also brought the conversation to a close.

Where to watch The White Lotus season 3

All episodes of The White Lotus season 3, starring Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood, are currently up for streaming on Max.

