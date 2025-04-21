Which song plays at the end of The Last of Us season 2 episode 2? Explained

The Last of Us season 2 episode 2 delivers the conclusion of Pedro Pascal’s character Joel’s arc in the HBO show based on the post-apocalyptic zombie game series of the same name. It premiered on Easter Sunday, April 20, 2025, at 9 pm ET on HBO as well as its streaming platform Max.

Disclaimer: The following article contains the author’s opinion and spoilers from The Last of Us season 2 episode 2. Reader’s discretion is advised.

A cover of the song Through the Valley, originally written and performed by Shawn James, is played during the end credit sequence of The Last of Us Season 2 episode 2, which also borrows its title from it. The version used in the show is performed by Ashley Johnson, the voice actor and motion capture performer for Ellie, the franchise lead of the video game series. She makes an appearance in season 1 of the HBO adaptation as Ellie’s mother.

The performance of Through the Valley was also used to announce the game’s sequel, The Last of Us Part II, prior to its release. It was also present in the trailer which was released in 2016.

How does The Last of Us season 2 episode 2 end?

The plot of The Last of Us season 2 episode 2 follows the narrative of the game. While running from the infected, Joel comes across Abby, who invites him to take shelter at a nearby ski lodge with her group. When he enters the establishment, the group pulls their guns on him. It turns out that Abby wants to avenge the Fireflies killed by Joel, especially since the doctor that Joel killed at the Firefly base to break out Ellie was her father.

Abby takes her time in torturing Joel, stunning even her friends with the cruelty in display. Eventually, Ellie comes across the lodge to find Joel lying bloodied on the floor. She is brought to her knees by the group, and is forced to watch Abby shoving a broken gold club into Joel's throat, killing him.

The Last of Us season 2 episode 2 ends with Ellie and her girlfriend Dina heading back to Jackson, the town which recently survived a brutal attack by the infected horde, while pulling Joel's body behind them. The brutal death of her father figure will seemingly haunt Ellie for the foreseeable future, making the song Through the Valley even more poignant.

How to listen to The Last of Us soundtrack?

Expand Tweet

The soundtracks from the The Last of Us franchise, both from the 2013 and 2020 games, and the television show adapted by HBO starring Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsay, and Kaitlyn Dever, are available for streaming online.

The Last of Us: Season 1 (Soundtrack from the HBO Original Series) is credited to David Fleming and video game composer Gustavo Santaolalla. It can be streamed on Spotify, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, and Deezer. Santaolalla and Mac Quayle are credited for The Last of Us Part II (Original Soundtrack), which is available on the previously listed platforms as well as on Apple Music.

Ashley Johnson’s cover of Through the Valley is present on the compilation album The Last of Us Part II: Covers and Rarities, available on YouTube Music, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and Deezer. The playlist also includes Johnson’s cover of Take on Me, and Joel’s voice actor Troy Baker’s cover of Future Days.

