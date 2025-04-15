The Last of Us season 2: Who are Curtis and Viper and why are they important?

The Last of Us season 2 is the ongoing installment of the post-apocalyptic drama television series by HBO, which premiered on HBO on April 13, 2025. Based on the video game franchise developed by Naughty Dog, the show's plot takes place twenty years into a pandemic inflicted by a mass fungal infection. It causes the infected hosts to transform into zombie-like creatures and collapses society.
Curtis and Viper are fictional '80s action movie characters cherished by Joel that often gets referenced in the opening episode of season 2. Their significance lies in their connection to Joel's past. In Season 1, Joel's daughter, Sarah, gifts him a DVD of Curtis and Viper 2 for his birthday—the last film they watch together before the outbreak.
Comprising seven episodes overall, The Last of Us season 2 will be two shorter than the first season's nine episodes. The show is liked by critics and audiences alike. On Rotten Tomatoes, the show has been certified fresh by critics, with a score of 96%. The show features Pedro Pascal as Joel Miller, and Bella Ramsey as Ellie.
All about Curtis and Viper in The Last of Us season 2
In The Last of Us season 2, the fictional '80s action franchise's characters, Curtis and Viper, continue to serve as a poignant symbol of Joel's past and his relationships. Introduced in season 1, episode 1, Sarah gifts Joel a DVD of Curtis and Viper 2 for his birthday—the last movie they watched together before the pandemic.
In season 2, episode 1, Ellie and Dina reference the film when commenting on Ellie's gear, saying she looks like "Curtis and Viper." This reference not only nods to Joel's fondness for the film but also highlights the emotional connections between characters, as Curtis and Viper represent shared memories and the remnants of a world lost to the apocalypse.
Setting of The Last of Us season 2
Season 1, based on the acclaimed 2013 PlayStation game, premiered in January 2023. Set two decades after Cordyceps fungus outbreak turned much of the U.S. population into zombie-like "clickers," the story follows a smuggler named Joel (Pedro Pascal), who is tasked by the Fireflies militia with escorting 14-year-old Ellie (Bella Ramsey) from Boston to Salt Lake City.
The second installment begins by revisiting the closing moment from the debut season. The scene features Joel telling Ellie that he is honest about the events that have taken place—though the long hesitation before her wary response, “OK,” hints at lingering doubts.
This time, viewers also witness what follows in Salt Lake City: five young individuals gather by the graves of the numerous Fireflies Joel killed. Among them, Abby, played by Kaitlyn Dever, is the most enraged, fixated on finding Joel.
Owen (Spencer Lord) proposes heading to Seattle for support from another militia, but Abby’s focus remains on vengeance. “When we kill him, we kill him slowly,” she says, revealing her desire for retribution.
