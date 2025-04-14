The Last of Us season 2 soundtrack: Complete list of songs featured in the HBO post-apocalyptic series

The Last of Us season 2 finally premiered on April 13, 2025, after a two-year-long wait. The show returns Pedro Pascal's Joel and Bella Ramsey's Ellie on the small screens as they explore trying to live peaceful lives in Jackson while surviving the cold and harsh world. Aside from that, the show also sets up a rift between the two as Ellie is mad at Joel for something.

Ad

However, The Last of Us season 2 also features some brand new faces in it. From Kaitlyn Dever's Abby to Isabela Merced's Dina, the show introduces new characters who will not only be integral to the story but also play a key role in shaping Ellie's character arc. The current season is poised to have seven episodes in total.

In The Last of Us: Part II (the game on which the show is based), Ellie is a songwriter who is passionate about music. The show follows suit and features some licensed music as well, which gives insight into her character.

Ad

Trending

Alongside that, the show also features similar needle drops that were featured in the game, alongside an original soundtrack composed by Gustavo Santaolalla. Not only that, but Santaolalla's soundtrack for the game is used in the show as well.

Here are all the major songs featured in The Last of Us season 2.

Note: The list will be updated weekly as new episodes come out.

Complete list of songs featured in The Last of Us season 2

Expand Tweet

Ad

Episode 1 - Future Days

Love Buzz by Nirvana

Little Sadie by Crooked Still

Ecstasy by Crooked Still

Longing by Gustavo Santaolalla

When and where to watch The Last of Us season 2?

Fans can currently tune in for the first episode of The Last of Us season on Max in the USA and the other regions where the service is available in. A new episode of the show will premiere every Sunday on the streaming service at 6 pm Pacific Standard Time or 9 pm Eastern Standard Time. The season will consist of a total of 7 episodes.

Ad

However, to watch the show, fans will require a valid subscription to the service. For those who already have a subscription, the show will be available to them at no further cost.

What is The Last of Us season 2 about?

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Last of Us season 2 is a post-apocalyptic drama based on the hit PlayStation video game series of the same name. The show follows the lives of Joel and Ellie, as, after a harrowing journey, they try living peaceful lives alongside Tommy in Jackson. However, when Joel and Ellie's past catches up with them, they walk down a path that they least expected to go on.

The official logline for the season reads:

Ad

"Five years after the events of the first season, Joel and Ellie are drawn into conflict with each other and a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left behind."

The show is created by Craig Mazin, who teams up with the series' creator, Neil Druckmann, to bring the show to life.

For further updates on the HBO series, be sure to stay tuned with us.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rajput Rohit has been a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda covering comics and films since the last 2 years. Currently pursuing his Masters degree in Journalism from Leeds Beckett University, Rohit has always been an avid fan of comic books, films, and storytelling, and likes to surround himself with thought-provoking content.



Rohit had an initial 2.5 year stint at LatestLY as a film critic and entertainment features writer, which paved the way for his current role at Sportskeeda. He prioritizes topmost standards in journalism in his content pieces by following the 5Ws guidelines: What, Why, Where, When, and Who.



Rohit found himself drawn to the dynamic world of popular culture after watching Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man 2 two decades ago. Academy award winner Jeff Bridges, acclaimed filmmakers James Gunn, Denis Villeneuve, John Carney, and Christopher Nolan, author Alan Moore, and singer-songwriter Trent Reznor have all influenced his love of popular culture.



Rohit has had the privilege of interacting with Desi Girl-turned-Hollywood star Priyanka Chopra in a roundtable interview. When not lost in the world of pop culture, Rohit likes to strum the guitar, watch movies, go to the gym, and play video games. Know More