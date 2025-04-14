The Last of Us season 2 soundtrack: Complete list of songs featured in the HBO post-apocalyptic series

The Last of Us season 2 finally premiered on April 13, 2025, after a two-year-long wait. The show returns Pedro Pascal's Joel and Bella Ramsey's Ellie on the small screens as they explore trying to live peaceful lives in Jackson while surviving the cold and harsh world. Aside from that, the show also sets up a rift between the two as Ellie is mad at Joel for something.
However, The Last of Us season 2 also features some brand new faces in it. From Kaitlyn Dever's Abby to Isabela Merced's Dina, the show introduces new characters who will not only be integral to the story but also play a key role in shaping Ellie's character arc. The current season is poised to have seven episodes in total.
In The Last of Us: Part II (the game on which the show is based), Ellie is a songwriter who is passionate about music. The show follows suit and features some licensed music as well, which gives insight into her character.
Alongside that, the show also features similar needle drops that were featured in the game, alongside an original soundtrack composed by Gustavo Santaolalla. Not only that, but Santaolalla's soundtrack for the game is used in the show as well.
Here are all the major songs featured in The Last of Us season 2.
Note: The list will be updated weekly as new episodes come out.
Complete list of songs featured in The Last of Us season 2
Episode 1 - Future Days
- Love Buzz by Nirvana
- Little Sadie by Crooked Still
- Ecstasy by Crooked Still
- Longing by Gustavo Santaolalla
When and where to watch The Last of Us season 2?
Fans can currently tune in for the first episode of The Last of Us season on Max in the USA and the other regions where the service is available in. A new episode of the show will premiere every Sunday on the streaming service at 6 pm Pacific Standard Time or 9 pm Eastern Standard Time. The season will consist of a total of 7 episodes.
However, to watch the show, fans will require a valid subscription to the service. For those who already have a subscription, the show will be available to them at no further cost.
What is The Last of Us season 2 about?
The Last of Us season 2 is a post-apocalyptic drama based on the hit PlayStation video game series of the same name. The show follows the lives of Joel and Ellie, as, after a harrowing journey, they try living peaceful lives alongside Tommy in Jackson. However, when Joel and Ellie's past catches up with them, they walk down a path that they least expected to go on.
The official logline for the season reads:
"Five years after the events of the first season, Joel and Ellie are drawn into conflict with each other and a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left behind."
The show is created by Craig Mazin, who teams up with the series' creator, Neil Druckmann, to bring the show to life.
For further updates on the HBO series, be sure to stay tuned with us.