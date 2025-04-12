What time will The Last of Us season 2 premiere be released on Max? Release timings for all regions

Joel and Ellie are set to return to the screens once again as The Last of Us season 2 premiere is set to release this week. The second season of the show comes more than two years after the release of the first, and it will continue the adventures of the iconic duo as they try to survive in this cruel world while also walking down a path they least expected to go on.

The Last of Us season 2 premiere will release on Max this Sunday, April 13, 2025. The first episode of the show will premiere on the service at 6 pm Pacific Standard Time or 9 pm Eastern Standard Time. Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey will be returning to play their respective characters, too, and they will be joined by some newcomers as well.

Release timing for The Last of Us season 2 premiere in all regions explored

As previously stated, The Last of Us season 2 will premiere on April 13, 2025, at 6 pm PST or 9 pm EST. However, the show will premiere at a different time in different regions.

The table below will tell fans when the first episode of the season will premiere in their region:

Zone Time Date Pacific Standard Time 6 pm Sunday, April 13, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 9 pm Sunday, April 13, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 1 am Monday, April 14, 2025 Indian Standard Time 6:30 am Monday, April 14, 2025 Australian Eastern Standard Time 11 am Monday, April 14, 2025 Central European Time 3 am Monday, April 14, 2025

Where to watch The Last of Us season 2 premiere?

Fans can tune in for The Last of Us season 2 premiere when it releases on Max on April 13, 2025, in the United States of America and the other regions where the service is available. However, to watch the show, fans will require a valid subscription to the service.

For those who already have a subscription to Max, the show will be available at no further cost.

Cast of The Last of Us season 2 explored

The upcoming season of the show will see the return of Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as Joel and Ellie. Alongside them, actor Gabriel Luna too will return as Tommy, Joel's brother. The stars will also be joined by newcomer Kaitlyn Dever who will be playing the role of Abby this season - the primary antagonist for season 2.

Alongside her, actors Isabela Merced and Young Mazino will also join the show in the roles of Dina and Jesse - Ellie's friends in Jackson. Actor Jeffrey Wright will also reprise his role as Isaac from the game. Here is the full list of cast and characters in the show:

Pedro Pascal as Joel

Bella Ramsey as Ellie

Gabriel Luna as Tommy

Rutina Wesley as Maria

Kaitlyn Dever as Abby

Young Mazino as Jesse

Isabela Merced as Dina

Danny Ramirez as Manny

Ariela Barer as Mel

Tati Gabrielle as Nora

Spencer Lord as Own

Catherine O'Hara as Gail

Jeffrey Wright as Isaac Dixon

What is The Last of Us season 2 about?

Season 2 of the show picks up a few years after the events of season 1 and focuses again on Joel and Ellie as they live in Jackson. The season will be adapting the events of the second video game in the series and will follow the duo as their lives are disrupted when a woman by the name of Abby decides to enter their stories.

The show will see them go down a dark path that they least expected to go on.

For further updates on the show, stay tuned.

