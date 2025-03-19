O'Dessa (2025) soundtrack: A list of every song in the movie

O'Dessa a post-apocalyptic musical drama film written and directed by Geremy Jasper, is set to be released on the streaming platform Hulu on Thursday, March 20, 2025. Stranger Things star Sadie Sink stars in the titular role of a young farm girl who embarks on an adventure to reclaim a treasured family heirloom, find true love, and herald the revolution for a better future.

The international premiere of O'Dessa took place on March 8, 2025, at the South by Southwest (SXSW) Film & TV Festival. Rated PG-13 for thematic content, the 106-minute-long film has apparently failed to impress critics with its storytelling, earning a 57% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

A former indie musician, Jasper seemingly fumbled this time while attempting to recreate the success he had with his 2017 hip-hop coming-of-age musical film, Patti Cake$. However, the genre-bending music of O’Dessa manages to be catchy, starting with Appalachian folk and progressing through blues and rock, to culminate in heavy metal.

Exploring the O'Dessa (2025) movie soundtrack

The soundtrack of O’Dessa features 13 original songs, all written and produced by Geremy Jasper and Jason Binnick. The film’s lead Sadie Sink taps into her musical side to perform seven single numbers, and is accompanied by fellow stars Kelvin Harrison Jr, Bree Elrod, Pokey LaFarge, Geremy Jasper, and Jason Binnick in four more.

The comprehensive list of the tracks featured in the movie, along with the singers, are listed as follows:

Here Comes the Seventh Son (performed by Sadie Sink)

Ramblin' Down the Road (performed by Sadie Sink)

The Song (Love Is All) (performed by Sadie Sink)

Johnny Fame (performed by Kelvin Harrison Jr)

Under the Stars (performed by Sadie Sink)

Feelin' Free (performed by Sadie Sink and Kelvin Harrison Jr)

Cursed Six Strings (performed by Bree Elrod, Sadie Sink, and Pokey LaFarge)

Ramblin' Blues (performed by Sadie Sink)

Onederworld (performed by Murray Bartlett and Emily Forsythe)

Yer Tha One (performed by Sadie Sink and Kelvin Harrison Jr.)

Strangerland (performed by Sadie Sink)

Plazma Rose (performed by Sadie Sink)

O'Dessa's Theme (Here Comes the Seventh Son Reprise) (performed by Geremy Jasper, Jason Binnick, and Sadie Sink)

All 13 songs were released digitally on March 14, 2025, and are available on major streaming platforms such as Apple Music and Spotify. The songs will also be available for music enthusiasts on vinyl on June 4, 2025, which can now be pre-ordered on the Disney Music Emporium website.

Plot outline for O'Dessa (2025)

The musical drama O'Dessa follows the journey of the titular character (Sadie Sink), a young farm girl in a post-apocalyptic world who sets out to fulfill a prophecy following her mother's death. Her most precious possession is the magical guitar she inherited from her father, a nomadic musician who believed his songs could change the world. As his daughter, O'Dessa inherited the gift of music, with the etchings on the guitar illuminating at her touch.

However, she was also prophesied by her mother to be the ‘seventh son,’ the person who is supposed to lead the masses to a better future. On her quest to become the savior, O'Dessa is separated from her guitar as she finds herself in Satylite City. The neon-lit wasteland is ruled by the ruthless Plutonovich (Murray Bartlett), host of the reality show ‘The One.’

O'Dessa comes across Plutonovich’s enforcer Neon Dion (Regina Hall) before meeting her love interest in the film, Euri Dervish (Kelvin Harrison Jr). A headlining singer at an entertainment venue, Dervish tests the protagonist’s conviction to her cause. In the end, O’Dessa ends up fighting for her love and the common good, reunites with her guitar, and stages a televised revolution.

The film will be available for streaming on Hulu in the US and Disney+ in other countries from March 20, 2025.

