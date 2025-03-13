O'Dessa: Full list of cast explored

Directed by Geremy Jasper, O'Dessa is an upcoming post-apocalyptic musical drama film scheduled for release on March 20, 2025. Jasper has a rich musical background and has directed music videos for prominent artists such as Florence + The Machine and Selena Gomez.

The movie will premiere on Hulu through Searchlight Pictures and revolves around a farm girl named O'Dessa who embarks on a quest to recover a family heirloom. The quest lands her in an unknown and dangerous city where she fights to rescue the love of her life. Sadie Sink and Murray Bartlett star in leading roles alongside several others.

List of actors starring in O'Dessa

1) Sadie Sink as O'Dessa

Sadie Sink as the titular character in O'Dessa (Image via Searchlight Pictures)

Sadie Sink stars as the lead in the movie, playing a farm-raised teenager who sets out to share her guitar songs with the world. She meets a performer named Euri Dervish, and their story becomes a modern retelling of the Orpheus and Eurydice myth.

Sink is most widely known for her role as Max Mayfield in the sci-fi TV series Stranger Things. She gained further recognition for her lead role in Taylor Swift's short film All Too Well. For her performance in The Whale, she earned a Critics' Choice Movie Award nomination.

2) Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Euri Dervish

Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Euri Dervish and Sadie Sink as O'Dessa in a still from O'Dessa (Image via Searchlight Pictures)

Kelvin Harrison Jr. appears in the movie as the protagonist's love interest Euri Dervish, a singer and performer in Satylite City. As their intertwine in the dystopian world, his connection with the protagonist plays a huge role in the narrative.

Harrison Jr.'s breakthrough came in 2017 horror film It Comes at Night. He gained wider recognition with his performance in the movies Luce and Waves, both of which were released in 2019. He earned a Screen Actors Guild Award for his role in Aaron Sorkin's The Trial of Chicago 7.

3) Murray Bartlett as Plutonovich

Murray Bartlett as Plutonovich in a still from O'Dessa (Image via Searchlight Pictures)

Murray Bartlett plays the role of Plutonovich, a TV star turned dictator who oppresses the people of Staylite City. He makes the story complex by throwing conflicts and challenges in the protagonist's journey.

Bartlett is an Australian actor who gained attention in Hollywood for his role in HBO's The White Lotus. He won a Primetime Emmy Award for Supporting Actor for that role. His performance in The Last of Us and Welcome to Chippendales also earned him Primetime Emmy Award nominations.

4) Regina Hall as Neon Dion

Regina Hall as Neon Dion in a still from O'Dessa (Image via Searchlight Pictures)

Regina Hall appears as an enforcer in the dystopian society and is associated with the entertainment venue where Euri performs. Just like Plutonovich, her character adds a layer of complexity to the story.

Hall earned recognition for her portrayal of Brenda Meeks in the Scary movie film franchise. She is the first African-America to win the New York Film Critics Circle Award for Best Actress for her role in the comedy film Support the Girls. She also hosted the 94th Academy Awards alongside Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes.

Other cast members of the movie

Several other actors star in the movie besides the aforementioned ones. Here is a list of the actors and the characters they play:

Mark Boone Junior as Father Walt

Bree Elrod as Calliope

Dora Dimic Rakar as Priscilla

Pokey LaFarge as Vergil

Judy Malka as Oma (Voice)

Marinko Prga as Vulturo

Jadranka Matkovic as Oma

Dominik Cicak as Drunk Sailor

Andrea Juric as Mary

Rithvik Andugula as Rael

Tin Mihalic as Town Boy

Luca Anic as Young Oma

Rydel as Nestor

Luka Baresic as Levon Galloway

Academy Award nominee Michael Gottwald and Peabody Award winner Noah Stahl produce the movie. Jonathan Montepare, Rodrigo Teixeira, Alan Terpins, Dan Janvey and Lourenço Sant’Anna serve as executive producers.

