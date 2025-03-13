O'Dessa: Full list of cast explored

Directed by Geremy Jasper, O'Dessa is an upcoming post-apocalyptic musical drama film scheduled for release on March 20, 2025. Jasper has a rich musical background and has directed music videos for prominent artists such as Florence + The Machine and Selena Gomez.
The movie will premiere on Hulu through Searchlight Pictures and revolves around a farm girl named O'Dessa who embarks on a quest to recover a family heirloom. The quest lands her in an unknown and dangerous city where she fights to rescue the love of her life. Sadie Sink and Murray Bartlett star in leading roles alongside several others.
List of actors starring in O'Dessa
1) Sadie Sink as O'Dessa
Sadie Sink stars as the lead in the movie, playing a farm-raised teenager who sets out to share her guitar songs with the world. She meets a performer named Euri Dervish, and their story becomes a modern retelling of the Orpheus and Eurydice myth.
Sink is most widely known for her role as Max Mayfield in the sci-fi TV series Stranger Things. She gained further recognition for her lead role in Taylor Swift's short film All Too Well. For her performance in The Whale, she earned a Critics' Choice Movie Award nomination.
2) Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Euri Dervish
Kelvin Harrison Jr. appears in the movie as the protagonist's love interest Euri Dervish, a singer and performer in Satylite City. As their intertwine in the dystopian world, his connection with the protagonist plays a huge role in the narrative.
Harrison Jr.'s breakthrough came in 2017 horror film It Comes at Night. He gained wider recognition with his performance in the movies Luce and Waves, both of which were released in 2019. He earned a Screen Actors Guild Award for his role in Aaron Sorkin's The Trial of Chicago 7.
3) Murray Bartlett as Plutonovich
Murray Bartlett plays the role of Plutonovich, a TV star turned dictator who oppresses the people of Staylite City. He makes the story complex by throwing conflicts and challenges in the protagonist's journey.
Bartlett is an Australian actor who gained attention in Hollywood for his role in HBO's The White Lotus. He won a Primetime Emmy Award for Supporting Actor for that role. His performance in The Last of Us and Welcome to Chippendales also earned him Primetime Emmy Award nominations.
4) Regina Hall as Neon Dion
Regina Hall appears as an enforcer in the dystopian society and is associated with the entertainment venue where Euri performs. Just like Plutonovich, her character adds a layer of complexity to the story.
Hall earned recognition for her portrayal of Brenda Meeks in the Scary movie film franchise. She is the first African-America to win the New York Film Critics Circle Award for Best Actress for her role in the comedy film Support the Girls. She also hosted the 94th Academy Awards alongside Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes.
Other cast members of the movie
Several other actors star in the movie besides the aforementioned ones. Here is a list of the actors and the characters they play:
- Mark Boone Junior as Father Walt
- Bree Elrod as Calliope
- Dora Dimic Rakar as Priscilla
- Pokey LaFarge as Vergil
- Judy Malka as Oma (Voice)
- Marinko Prga as Vulturo
- Jadranka Matkovic as Oma
- Dominik Cicak as Drunk Sailor
- Andrea Juric as Mary
- Rithvik Andugula as Rael
- Tin Mihalic as Town Boy
- Luca Anic as Young Oma
- Rydel as Nestor
- Luka Baresic as Levon Galloway
Academy Award nominee Michael Gottwald and Peabody Award winner Noah Stahl produce the movie. Jonathan Montepare, Rodrigo Teixeira, Alan Terpins, Dan Janvey and Lourenço Sant’Anna serve as executive producers.