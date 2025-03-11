Why was Dune: Part Two score disqualified from the Oscars? Hans Zimmer calls out "stupid rule" in new interview

Composer Hans Zimmer recently opened up about how his score for Dune: Part Two was disqualified from the 97th Academy Awards. In an interview with Josh Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused podcast released on March 6, 2025, he said the disqualification was due to "a stupid rule."

According to Zimmer, this is because the Dune: Part Two score has incorporated parts from the first movie. The Academy's regulation states that the score cannot incorporate more than 20% of pre-existing scores and music from earlier franchise scores in situations like sequels of any kind of media.

He further told host Josh Horowitz:

“So was I supposed to go and take all the character themes away and write new character themes and develop them? It’s just a stupid rule. What I didn’t want to do is go and b*tch about it"

Dune: Part Two score was not eligible for Oscars 2025 for a specific reason

Zimmer's soundtrack for Dune: Part Two was considered ineligible for submission since it included elements and important scores from the Oscar-winning score for Dune from 2021. Talking about the same in the Happy Sad Confused podcast episode, Zimmer said:

“I got disqualified because I was using material from the first movie in the second movie, but it’s not a sequel. It is the completion, both movies are one arc..."

Additionally, Zimmer's current remarks expand on his October 2024 interview with Variety, in which he expressed his opinion that the sequel of Dune is only a continuation of the story that started in the first movie.

He explained at the time:

“It’s called Dune: Part Two, not Dune 2. The story starts the second we finish the first movie. We are still within that story, those characters, and it would be foolish and completely uncinematic to go and write new themes for the characters instead of enlarging the theme.”

As per the same Variety report, director Denis Villeneuve and the film's crew persisted in their attempts to get Zimmer acknowledged for his contributions, but the score was rejected and was not put on the ballot. Nevertheless, Dune: Part Two received five nominations in all at the 2025 Oscars. It won in two categories, Best Sound and Best Visual Effects, at the ceremony held on March 2.

The German composer has been composing music for Hollywood films for almost 35 years and has earned two Academy Awards. He first won in 1995 for The Lion King and earned his second Oscar in 2022 for Best Original Score for Dune.

Dune: Part Two starts where Dune: Part One ends

Dune: Part Two follows the story of Paul Atreides. In an effort to get revenge on the conspirators who destroyed his family, Atreides joins forces with Chani and the Fremen. Now, he must stop a horrific destiny that only he can predict and choose between the fate of the universe and the love of his life.

Exiled Paul Atreides pursues his quest for enlightenment in the desolate deserts of Arrakis after House Atreides falls. Unaware that the tribe is divided by stories about the predicted Dune Messiah, the honorable son soon adopts the customs of the blue-eyed Fremen soldiers.

A cruel period of conflict over control of the planet and its enormous spice-rich fields is about to begin as House Harkonnen's oppressive hold grows stronger by the minute. A new leader must arise in the face of the uncertain future, where cunning machinators plan death and destruction.

Zimmer intends to return for Villeneuve's upcoming movie in the series, Dune: Messiah, which is said to start production in the middle of 2025, as per Deadline.

