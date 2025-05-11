What happened during Saturday Night Live ‘New Pope’ sketch featuring Kevin Hart? Details explored

With The Vatican conclave recently electing a new pope, fans of Saturday Night Live are reminiscing the time when Kevin Hart acted like the newly elected pope. This happened on March 2, 2013, when Kevin Hart, for his SNL debut, chose to do a sketch called, New Pope.

Ad

Robert Prevost's selection as the new pope was followed by millions, and the same happened when Pope Francis assumed Pope Benedict's position in 2013. This was around the time Kevin Hart featured in this conclave-themed sketch, in season 38 episode 15 of the show.

He simply appeared at the Vatican's balcony as actress Quvenzhané Wallis, the new nine-year-old elected pope. His selection was applauded by most except for Pope Benedict, played by Fred Armisen.

Ad

Trending

A cardinal, who was being ridden by the former like a horse; and Kenan Thompson, playing another cardinal running to become the new pope.

What happened in the 2023 Saturday Night Live sketch called New Pope?

The sketch opened with Saturday Night Live season 38 actor Jason Sudeikis playing American journalist Wolf Blitzer. He was featured on his CNN show, The Situation Room, giving updates on the 2013 pope elections.

Ad

Cecily Strong played the reporter who was standing in front of the Vatican church, reporting live.

Ad

She told Wolf Blitzer about a strong contender, a Ghanian cardinal named Peter Turkson, who was played by Kenan Thompson.

As soon as she said this, a white smoke emerged from the chimney behind her, signaling that the Sistine Chapel had elected a new pope.

Before this new pope came to light, Wolf Blitzer said that whoever was chosen needed to be a fresh face, capable of taking the church past the scandals into the 21st century.

Ad

Customarily, cardinals dressed in red came out on the balcony of St. Peter Basilica, beautifully replicated by the set designers of Saturday Night Live.

"The new pope is 9-year-old Oscar nominee, Quvenzhané Wallis," updated the reporter.

The actress, portrayed in the role of pope was played by Kevin Hart, and he was revealed when he walked out of the balcony.

He was dressed in purple sequinned gown, inspired by the actress's Academy Award dress from the same year, when she won the nomination for Beasts of the Southern Wild.

Ad

The dress was also paired with a tiny pope's hat.

Ad

Wolf, from the studio, asked what the new pope was doing, to which the reporter said that she was lifting her arms in her signature muscle-man pose, referring to Quvenzhané's scenes in the acclaimed movie. The actress was 21 when Kevin played her.

Most people on Saturday Night Live seemed happy with Quvenzhané becoming their new pope, except for the frontrunner Peter Turkson, played by Kenan Thompson.

"It appears that Pope Quvenzhané is doing the Dougie, and Turkson is loving it," said the reporter.

Ad

Just as the new pope grinned in juxtaposition, things got sad as the old pope, Pope Benedict, played by Fred Armisen, entered.

The reporter said that the new pope was riding a cardinal like a horse and the viewers saw that happening.

Quvenzhané Wallis, who was 21 at the time of this sketch, now has a successful TV and film career. She has featured in a two-season series called Swagger and the 2024 movie Breathe.

Ad

For more updates on Saturday Night Live fans can follow the show's official Instagram page, @nbcsnl.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shweta Zaveri Shweta is an experienced reporter and reviewer for shows and movies. She likes binging on Reality TV in her free time and her study at the film school gives her a special edge with her reviews. She also holds a fashion diploma which indoctrinates her deeper into pop culture. She's an avid backpacker and likes all things related to lifestyle. Know More