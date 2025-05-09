“I’ll be hosting SNL this week”— The White Lotus star Walton Goggins announces his Saturday Night Live debut 

The ongoing season 50 of Saturday Night Live is going to be graced by The White Lotus season 3 star Walton Goggins in the upcoming episode 16, which is to air on May 10. The star attained instant fame with his role of Rick on the highly successful show, and since then, he's been highly coveted.

Walton's Saturday Night Live debut was announced by him in a promo for episode 16, released on the show's official YouTube channel on May 8. In the video, Walton revealed his role in the upcoming episode and the musical artists who would be accompanying him.

"I'll be hosting SNL this week with Arcade Fire," he said.

The 28-second video was also a sketch in itself, as Walton was seen going on a rant no one wanted to listen to, so they walked out of the video. The promo wasn't just a peek into the upcoming episode, but also a look into how Walton might take up this comic role.

The Saturday Night Live promo featuring Walton Goggins

The said video consisted of The White Lotus star himself, at the centre, alongside members of the indie rock band, Arcade Fire. This included Win Butler, Régine Chassagne, Tim Kingsbury, and Jeremy Gara. It also saw the Saturday Night Live star Ego Nwodim, who is to be Walton's co-host in the episode.

At the opening of the promo video, Walton greeted the viewers, introduced himself, and announced his participation in the upcoming episode alongside the band. Ego jumped in, mentioning that she heard he was a pretty serious actor and asking how he prepared for the role of Walton Goggins.

"I don't know, I just try to have fun," he said answering her question.

Walton then seemed like he was digressing from his answer, as he paused for a second and acted like he realized something. He proceeded to say that Jesus was a role of a life time, adding that humans weren't what they had lived so directly. Further, he said that the one who couldn't be themselves was a fraud.

The Arcade Fire members around Goggins and his co-host all made disapproving faces as he went into this monologue. They slowly stepped back and walked away from the screen silently. Goggins broke out of his reverie and realized they were gone and acknowledged their absence.

Who is Walton Goggins from The White Lotus season 3?

Ahead of his appearance on the generational show, Saturday Night Live, fans of the show might want to know about his background in depth. Walton is 53 years old, was born in Alabama, and raised in Georgia.

He moved to Los Angeles when he was 19 and had been acting for years before his appearance on the coveted thriller/mystery, The White Lotus. He carved his niche through names like The Shield, Sons of Anarchy, and Fallout. He now has a long list of accredited roles in movies and TV shows, alongside a long list of awards and nominations.

Apart from acting, Walton is an active participant in humanitarian and environmental activities in some non-profit organizations. He also owns a sunglass brand called Walton Goggins Goggle Glasses and a stake in the spirits company called Mulholland Distilling.

For more updates on Walton Goggins, fans can follow his official Instagram account, @waltongogginsbonafide. For more updates on Saturday Night Live season 50, fans can follow its official Instagram page, @nbcsnl.

