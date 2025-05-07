"Yeah! Why not?" — The White Lotus star Aimee Lou Wood on wanting to appear on SNL after the recent controversy

SNL has often sparked conversation for its portrayals of pop culture and public figures, and its recent sketch parodying The White Lotus added to that legacy. The pre-recorded segment titled The White Potus featured cast member Sarah Sherman playing a version of Chelsea, the character portrayed by Aimee Lou Wood in season 3 of the HBO series.

With exaggerated features and a comedic spin, the sketch drew criticism from viewers, and Wood herself later expressed disappointment over the depiction. On May 6, 2025, during an interview with Access Hollywood at the Met Gala, Wood was asked whether she would ever consider appearing on SNL, especially given the current attention around the parody. In response,

"Yeah! Why not? It would be fun," she said.

Her remarks came on the same night her co-star Walton Goggins—who is set to host an upcoming SNL episode—was also present at the event. While Wood clarified that she wouldn’t be appearing in Goggins’ episode, she mentioned hoping to have a “debrief” with him during the evening.

Her comments suggest that despite the recent sketch and the media coverage surrounding it, Wood is not opposed to engaging with the show—possibly even from the inside.

Aimee Lou Wood open to SNL appearance despite earlier hesitation

At the Met Gala, Aimee Lou Wood addressed questions about both the sketch and the possibility of appearing on Saturday Night Live. In her interview with Access Hollywood, she was asked directly whether she would want to be on the show, to which she responded,

"I loved working with Walton. It was the best thing ever," she said.

Wood confirmed she would not be joining Walton Goggins’ upcoming SNL episode, but said she looked forward to seeing him at the event. Their relationship had been a topic of speculation in recent weeks, as the two did not participate in post-season interviews together and do not follow each other on social media. Goggins also declined to answer questions about their current dynamic.

Earlier in the night, while laughing at the idea of a surprise cameo, ,

"I couldn’t say… but, also I’m not, I’m not doing that,"Wood had told.

Her tone indicated amusement and clarity—she wasn’t appearing that night, but her interest in the show itself remained positive.

Aimee addresses the parody sketch controversy and the media reaction

The parody sketch The White Potus aired three weeks ago on Saturday Night Live, portraying political figures at a fictional resort. Cast member Sarah Sherman took on the role of Chelsea, Aimee Lou Wood’s character from The White Lotus, exaggerating her appearance with large false teeth.

The depiction received backlash online, with many viewers calling it offensive, and Wood herself later addressed the situation. She explained why she decided to speak publicly about the sketch:

"I saw that people were angry about it, and I could either say something and just have it be said, and then I won’t spiral inwardly, and feel terrible about myself," she shared.

Aimee further added,

"Then the next minute, it was like the whole world, and then it was like, ‘Aimee Lou Wood crying in the street over SNL skit.’ I wasn’t crying over the SNL skit, I was crying about something completely unrelated. It all got quite out of control."

Several SNL cast members responded to the situation. Bowen Yang commented that Wood’s reaction was “completely valid,” and Chloe Fineman said the sketch was “made with love.” Though the situation attracted wide media coverage, it now seems that Wood is ready to move past it.

Catch the latest episodes of Saturday Night Live streaming on Peacock.

