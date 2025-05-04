"That was everything" — SNL fans praise Quinta Brunson’s second time hosting the show

SNL returned with a new episode on May 3, 2025, featuring Quinta Brunson as the host for the second time. Brunson, best known as the creator and star of Abbott Elementary, first hosted SNL in April 2023. In her latest appearance, she brought musical segments, sketches, and surprise guests, including Sabrina Carpenter and Dwyane Wade, into the spotlight.
One standout moment from the episode was a musical number celebrating being under five feet tall. The segment featured playful lyrics about navigating everyday life as a shorter person, such as unknowingly winning a limbo contest.
Sabrina Carpenter joined Brunson mid-song, followed by SNL cast member Marcello Hernandez and 6'4" former NBA star Dwyane Wade, who added, “I feel seen.” The comedic contrast in height among the performers was used to continue the sketch, ending in a group musical number with backup dancers.
Fans took to X, reacting to the performance and Brunson’s second time hosting the show.
"That was everything. Quinta is OUR GUY! The sensation of our generation!" one fan shared.
"#SNL was hilarious last night! I have to believe the super talented Quinta Brunson had a huge (but short) hand in the writing," another user commented.
"Quinta Brunson is everything we need and so much more than we deserve," an X user wrote.
"Quinta Brunson crushed it once again hosting she does not miss at all," one tweet read.
A few fans of the show described it as one of the best episodes of SNL.
"Best episode of #SNL in quite some time. Quinta did that," a fan wrote.
"Tonight's #SNL was really good, especially for Quinta Brunson and Benson Boone!" another user said.
"The show is so damn good tonight! Benson giving two great performances and Quinta Brunson doing an incredible job tonight. love it!" one netizen tweeted.
"Quinta Brunson absolutely killed it on SNL! Her monologue had me in stitches, and that Sabrina Carpenter cameo was the cherry on top—two queens in one frame!" a tweet read.
The May 3 episode of Saturday Night Live opened with Quinta Brunson delivering a monologue that reflected on her height and background, which she tied into a musical sketch about being under five feet tall.
Brunson opened the performance with the line,
“I’m proof you can do anything you put your mind to, even if people look down on you, whether it’s because of where you come from or literally because you’re only 4′11.”
During the performance,
“I went for a walk in the park the other day, and didn’t even realize I had won a limbo competition,” Brunson joked.
Quinta was later joined by Sabrina Carpenter, who also sang and traded humorous lines. This playful exchange set the tone for the sketch, which continued as Marcello Hernandez joined the number. The final addition was Dwyane Wade, who, despite being 6’4”, commented that being that height in the "league" made it seem like he was 4’10''.
The sketch concluded with a full musical number involving all four cast members and background dancers. Elsewhere in the episode, sketches included political satire in the Weekend Update segment, which referenced Donald Trump’s recent public remarks. The cold open parodied a fictional executive order scene, continuing the show’s tradition of addressing current events with comedic skits.
Fans can watch the latest episode of Saturday Night Live which is available to stream on Peacock.