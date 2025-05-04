"One shorty to another" — Saturday Night Live opens with Quinta Brunson, Sabrina Carpenter and Dwayne Wade musical number

Saturday Night Live was back on air after a two-week hiatus, airing at 11:30 pm ET on NBC. The host of the evening was the creator of Abbott Elementary, Quinta Brunson. The actress started the show with a musical number as she sang about being short, claiming her height to be 4'11. She mentioned in the song that she proved people wrong despite others "looking down" on her.

Just as Quinta was taking examples of other short celebrities, singer Sabrina Carpenter appeared on stage, to the surprise of many. Sabrina mentioned that she wanted to join the song as she herself was short. The two celebrities then exchanged playful jokes.

“One shorty to another, when you eat short ribs, does it just taste like ribs?” Quinta asked.

They continued this banter until Marcello Hernández, an SNL cast member, joined in. He mentioned that standing next to them made him look tall. Later, Dwyane Wade, the former Miami Heat player, joined the group. Dwyane shared his own perspective, claiming that his height of 6'4" felt like 4'10" in the basketball world.

What other events happened on the latest episode of Saturday Night Live?

James Austin Johnson played President Trump on the Saturday Night Live cold open. The sketch addressed Trump's new executive orders while being advised by Mikey Day's portrayal of Stephen Miller. In the sketch, Trump called Miller creepy as he signed the orders and compared him to Star Wars' Kylo Ren.

The sketch touched on various topics, including Hello Fresh commercials featuring interracial couples and Trump's decision to reinstate Columbus Day. The sketch also referenced New England Patriots Coach Bill Belichick's recent dating life. Marcello Hernández reprised his role as Marco Rubio, playing the part of an embarrassed and struggling politician.

The next sketch was Will and Todd's Radical Experience, parodying the Bill and Ted franchise about time travel. Two high school friends, played by Andrew Dismukes and Marcello, said goodbye to historical figures they had met.

However, when it was time to leave, Harriet Tubman, played by Quinta Brunson, and Frederick Douglass, played by Kenan Thompson, refused to return to their own time.

They mentioned that they did not want to relive their experiences as slaves. The two friends tried to convince them to go back, but Tubman and Douglass decided not to.

Quinta Brunson and Keenan Thompson also performed together in OnlySeniors. This was followed by Leadership Summit in which employees were taught to critique colleagues by putting negative feedback within two positive statements.

Ferry Car was the next sketch on Saturday Night Live in which two drivers, played by Quinta Brunson and Mikey Day, got into an argument on a ferry while stuck in their cars. Chloe Fineman, who played the daughter of Mikey's character, added to the tension with provocative gestures. The argument escalated, with Brunson and Fineman's characters exchanging angry signals.

Soon, Weekend Update's Colin Jost appeared in the passenger window. It turned out he was playing himself, talking about his real-life purchase of a decommissioned Staten Island Ferry boat with Pete Davidson. Forever 31, and 2 B*tches versus a Gorilla were next. The latter was inspired by a viral meme of 100 men taking on a Gorilla.

Benson Boone then sang Sorry I'm Here For Someone Else, which was released on February 27. This was followed by Colin Jost and Michael Che's Weekend Update. Addicts Anonymous was the next sketch after which Benson Boone performed his second song of the night, Mystical Magical, to conclude the episode of Saturday Night Live.

The next episode of Saturday Night Live will air on May 10, 2025.

