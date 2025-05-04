"Just learn to dance dude" – SNL fans criticize Benson Boone for flipping during his debut appearance

SNL aired a new episode on May 3, 2025, with Abbott Elementary creator and actress Quinta Brunson returning as the host. The musical guest for the night was 22-year-old Benson Boone, who marked his SNL debut. Boone performed two tracks from his upcoming second studio album, American Heart, set to release on June 20.

Boone’s first performance was Sorry I’m Here for Someone Else, where he made a dramatic entrance by flipping over Quinta Brunson’s head with a microphone in hand before joining the live band on stage. Later in the night, he returned to sing Mystical Magical, also from the same album. Boone’s appearance followed his set at Coachella and his recent press interviews promoting his new work.

However, not all viewers were impressed. While some appreciated his energy, others were quick to call out the flip during his debut performance. The move sparked online debate, fans took to X reacting to this.

"Could we please have an intervention to stop Benson Boone doing back flips? Just learn to dance dude," one user commented.

"Wow, Benson Boone is really breaking new ground on SNL by... [checks notes]... doing a backflip? Gee whiz, how ever will other musical guests compete with such a unique and never-before-seen talent? another person said.

"I didnt see Benson Boone on #SNL but can someone tell me how many back flips he randomly did???" an X user wrote.

"I am very unsettled by Benson Boone and I’m not sure why," one tweet read.

A few SNL fans, however, supported Boone, saying his performances were good and matched the tone of the songs.

"I just love this song from Benson Boone...first time hearing it and it will be stuck in my head for days (in a good way)," a fan wrote.

"I feel that the Benson Boone hate is forced. The performances might seem over-the-top but, at least he has what it takes to do them. Not only with the vocal ability but the stage presence as well," another user said.

"Benson Boone’s music is so dope to me," one netizen tweeted.

"Benson Boone back flipping before starting singing. Just wow!" a tweet read.

Benson Boone performed two songs in this SNL episode

Before starting the song, Boone made an unexpected entrance by flipping over Brunson’s head with a mic in hand, drawing immediate attention as he landed and transitioned into his set. He wore a purple shirt and pink pants as he took the stage alongside the live band. The performance included vocals and live instrumentation, with Boone moving across the stage as he sang.

Later in the episode, he returned to perform Mystical Magical. His SNL appearance was timed with his ongoing album promotions. In April, Boone performed at Coachella and officially announced the album’s release date and cover art. The album includes previously released singles and new songs, including the two performed during the Saturday Night Live broadcast.

His back-to-back performances on the show marked a new step in his music career and offered a live preview of his upcoming record. Saturday Night Live, known for introducing artists to wider television audiences, provided a prominent platform for Boone’s promotion ahead of his album release.

Catch the latest episode of SNL currently streaming on Peacock.

