Saturday Night Live season 50 finale recap — Scarlett Johansson hosts the episode while James Austin Johnson delivers a standout sketch

The milestone 50th season of Saturday Night Live concluded on May 17, 2025, with Scarlett Johansson hosting the finale. This marked her seventh time as host, making her the female record-holder within the show’s Five-Timers Club.

Musical guest Bad Bunny returned for his third appearance, following his performance on the SNL50 special earlier this season. Throughout season 50, Saturday Night Live leaned heavily on nostalgia and legacy.

The show included returns from comedy icons like Maya Rudolph, Dana Carvey, and Mike Myers, and now concluded with a packed episode filled with returning favorites and notable sketches.

Johansson's hosting gig, combined with James Austin Johnson’s spotlight cold open, closed out the season with the tone and spectacle the anniversary season aimed to deliver.

What happened in the Saturday Night Live finale? Details explored

The Saturday Night Live season 50 finale began with a cold open led by James Austin Johnson, reprising his impression of Donald Trump. In a monologue-style bit set in the Middle East, Trump makes off-the-cuff remarks like “Newark!” referencing American cities.

The segment took a self-aware turn as Johnson broke the fourth wall, walking into the audience to speak directly to viewers.

Acknowledging Saturday Night Live’s season finale, he quipped that audiences would now have to wait until fall for the show’s version of Trump to return.

The sketch concluded with a contrast between Saturday Night Live’s parody and the reality of politics.

Scarlett Johansson opened her monologue with a musical parody of Billy Joel’s Piano Man, referencing Saturday Night Live directly.

She was joined on stage by cast members like Chloe Fineman, while Heidi Gardner added she preferred Q&A formats.

The bit included a joke about cast member Sarah Sherman being fired. The group finished the number with, We got to spend it with you!—marking the final curtain call for the season.

In the segment 'Local News Stories,' Emil Wakim’s Keith tries a new approach on a morning news broadcast with Denise from the evening shift, played by Johansson.

Denise delivers tragic news stories, including “a p**vert teacher in Ohio,” using upbeat puns. She says,

“Hasta la vista baby! Another baby was been deported!”

Saturday Night Live brought back 'Please Don’t Destroy' in a pre-taped sketch with Johansson flying the trio first-class.

The skit parodied Lonely Island music videos with a rap song about flying luxury—until it is revealed they are landing at Newark Airport.

As anxiety builds over Newark’s reputation for delays and issues, the stylized video is interrupted by chaos.

Mikey Day portrays a nervous pilot, and Bad Bunny makes a cameo as an air traffic controller, harmonizing landing instructions.

In the live sketch 'Couples Feud,' Marcello Hernández and Ego Nwodim play a couple whose one-night stand has turned into a three-week relationship.

As Hernández looks for a way out, Scarlett Johansson and Bad Bunny appear as another couple who take over their restaurant table.

The sketch shifts as the men bond in Spanish over being intimidated by their dates. The scene also featured James Austin Johnson and Andrew Dismukes.

In the elevator, Johansson’s character Janice meets Mike Myers, who plays himself. She expresses being starstruck, which he brushes off as normal in New York. The twist occurs when Kenan Thompson enters as Kanye West.

This alludes to Myers' real-life viral moment with West during a 2005 Hurricane Katrina fundraiser, where West infamously said, “George Bush doesn’t care about Black people.”

The sketch references that history and layers it with West’s more recent controversies, pushing Myers into a comedic state of discomfort.

Fans can stream Saturday Night Live on Peacock.

