“I love my bff duo”- Netizens react as Walton Goggins hilariously reunites with ‘The White Lotus’ costar Sam Rockwell on SNL

In a delightful surprise for fans, Walton Goggins and Sam Rockwell, co-stars from HBO's well-known series The White Lotus, reunited on the May 10, 2025, episode of Saturday Night Live (SNL).

Making his first appearance as host, Walton Goggins filled the episode with a mix of funny and clever banter. However, the night’s peak was when Rockwell unexpectedly appeared in a sketch called 'Tiny Baby Shoe.'

The popularity of the reunion was clear, as evidenced by several enthusiastic tweets over X. An X user, @sunshinesonhil tweeted:

"sam rockwell as a cameo on walt's snl sketch i love my bff duo😭😭😭"

"Come on man, it was funny! Finally a non political skit. Keep it up," a fan added.

"oh great. I’ll be singing this the whole week", another fan added.

"have this song stuck in my head", a individual noted.

"Funny musical number!", an individual noted.

Few netizens were puzzled by the sketch’s context because it might not make sense to those not acquainted with the relationship between Goggins and Rockwell.

"I can’t believe someone found this funny. It was so stupid," an X user stated.

"This was a rough episode", another user added.

"When not even Sam Rockwell can save your unfunny sketch..." another netizen added.

Walton Goggins was joined by multiple co-stars and friends during his Saturday Night Live (SNL) debut, most notably Michelle Monaghan and Sam Rockwell from The White Lotus, alongside Righteous Gemstones co-star Danny McBride, Justin Theroux, and Gina Gershon.

Walton Goggins and Sam Rockwell Reunite on SNL

Goggins received major praise for his SNL appearance. Many of the featured sketches on the episode, from 'Mother's Day Brunch' to 'Service Dogs,' reflected Goggins' ability to handle a range of characters seamlessly.

The SNL reunion occurred shortly after Goggins and Rockwell worked together on White Lotus season 3.

In the opening of the sketch at the Central Park Zoo, a woman, played by Jane Wickline, accidentally finds a tiny baby shoe. Thinking it had come from a child, she is caught off guard when Walton Goggins’ character, a grown man with tinier-than-normal feet, says it is his.

He understands the finding of the shoe to be a sign that they are meant to be together. As she rejects him, Rockwell joins the scene as a balloon artist, and he, too, says he has tiny baby feet. The scene holds up romantic stereotypes and the public’s ideas about attractiveness, letting the audience see the pair’s funny dynamic. Because they have been friends for over fifteen years since collaborating on Cowboys & Aliens, the connection between Goggins and Rockwell was deeply felt in their scenes.

The collaborative sketch between Walton Goggins and Sam Rockwell shortly after their recent work in White Lotus inspired their sketch, and demonstrated the connection and friendship they’ve had for years.

