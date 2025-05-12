Where are Angela Diaz and Ian Diaz now? Details explored ahead of Toxic on ID

Angela Diaz spent five years behind bars after staging fake assaults and pretending to be her husband’s ex online. As of 2025, her exact location is unconfirmed, though she was previously linked to Phoenix, Arizona.

Ian Diaz, her ex-husband and a former U.S. Marshal, is currently serving a 10-year and 1-month sentence in federal prison after being convicted in 2023 for cyberstalking, perjury, and obstruction of justice. Both were responsible for orchestrating the false r*pe and stalking allegations that led to the wrongful arrest and 88-day incarceration of Michelle Hadley in 2016.

The case is being reexamined in Toxic on ID, a true crime docuseries airing May 12, 2025, at 10 p.m. ET. The episode follows Hadley's exoneration and the legal consequences faced by Angela and Ian Diaz.

After completing her sentence, Angela Diaz divorced Ian Diaz

Angela Diaz landed in a California prison in 2017 after she confessed to setting up an elaborate plot that framed Michelle Hadley. She built the entire hoax from the ground up, filing bogus police complaints and planting Craigslist ads to make it appear as though Hadley was the one behind it all.

Angela Diaz were was charged with counts of perjury, false imprisonment, and filing bogus reports. Once convicted, she received a five-year sentence. Her time behind bars started in late 2017, and by 2022, she had reportedly finished serving her term. By the time Ian Diaz, her then-husband, went to trial on related federal charges in 2023, she was already out.

Angela Diaz has kept a low profile since then. There’s no official word on where she is today. At the time of her arrest, she was living in Phoenix, Arizona, which raises the possibility that she went back. According to a CBS News report dated March 24, 2023, her marriage to Ian Diaz ended after she got out of prison. They are now divorced.

Ian Diaz remains in federal prison

In June 2023, former deputy U.S. Marshal Ian R. Diaz received a 10-year federal sentence after being found guilty of cyberstalking, perjury, obstruction, and conspiracy, as per a Justice Department release dated June 30, 2023.

His sentence followed a 2021 federal indictment and a unanimous jury verdict in March 2023. Prosecutors revealed that Diaz and Angela had used fake email accounts and VPNs to frame Hadley, resulting in her wrongful incarceration in 2016.

Per BOP (U.S. Bureau of Prisons) policy, Diaz is not eligible for parole, and his earliest possible release, even with good conduct credit, will likely occur in the early 2030s. According to Ninth Circuit court documents from January 2025, Diaz’s appeal was denied, affirming the original sentence. His exact prison facility remains undisclosed.

The case resurfaces in Toxic on ID

Michelle Hadley addresses the media after being cleared of all charges in a complicated plot to frame her in Fullerton, California (Image via Getty)

The bizarre and damaging events are the focus of an episode in the true crime docuseries Toxic on ID, airing May 12, 2025. The series revisits the coordinated effort by Ian and Angela Diaz to manipulate law enforcement and fabricate a s*xual assault case against Michelle Hadley.

An NBC News report dated March 27, 2023, following Ian Diaz’s conviction the same year, quoted Hadley stating,

"I hope my story becomes a beacon of hope for other domestic violence survivors.I want them to know they are not alone."

The show provides updated insights into the aftermath and legal consequences that followed the wrongful accusation.

Stay tuned for more updates.

