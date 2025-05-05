Where is Kelly Sutliff now? Details explored ahead of Toxic on ID 

Kelly Sutliff, a licensed counselor and domestic violence survivor, shares her story in Sleeping with a Stranger, the first episode in Investigation Discovery’s new true crime series, Toxic, which premieres on May 5, 2025. In the episode, she recounts her abusive relationship marked by manipulation, gaslighting, and emotional isolation.

The experience left lasting scars, but ultimately propelled Sutliff into advocacy. Although no criminal charges were publicly filed related to her personal ordeal, Sutliff has been open about the systemic failures she faced during her quest for justice, according to a LinkedIn post.

Currently based in Morristown, New Jersey, Sutliff leads her nonprofit, Kelly’s K9s, Tails of Courage, which supplies trained protection dogs to domestic violence survivors. Through this and active social media outreach, she remains committed to supporting others navigating similar paths.

Kelly Sutliff is currently based in Morristown, New Jersey, where she operates her private counseling service, Kelly Sutliff, LPC, LLC. She offers both in-person and online therapy sessions for adults, adolescents, and families, with a focus on issues such as trauma, life transitions, and relationship challenges.

Alongside her counselling practice, Sutliff is the founder of Kelly’s K9S, Tails of Courage, a nonprofit organisation dedicated to providing trained protection dogs to survivors of domestic violence.

Her personal story is spotlighted on Sleeping with a Stranger, the premiere episode of Investigation Discovery’s Toxic. The episode focuses on how her relationship transitioned from a seemingly ideal romance to a distressing and harmful experience.

According to the official synopsis, Elizabeth Chambers guides the narrative as Sutliff, her friends, and family unpack the relationship that "went from a fairytale to a nightmare – that still haunts her."

Sutliff’s past relationship and its lasting impact

While specific legal details about the abuse remain undisclosed, Sutliff has openly described enduring manipulation, gaslighting, and isolation during her relationship.

She reflected on her experience in a post on her LinkedIn page.

"The system failed me. So I gave myself the justice I deserved," the post read.

The statement emphasizes the personal struggles Kelly Sutliff faced not only within the relationship but also while seeking support and protection afterward. She did not pursue any criminal case tied to the abuse she faced.

However, in 2018, she took legal action against the Clifton Board of Education. She accused them of wrongful termination and workplace discrimination. The case eventually reached the appellate court. By March 2023, the court ruled against her and chose to dismiss the claims entirely, as noted in the Justia Law report.

Advocacy through nonprofit work and public speaking

After everything she endured, Kelly Sutliff turned her focus to helping others. She launched Kelly’s K9s Tails of Courage, a nonprofit organisation that provides trained protection dogs to help domestic violence survivors. These dogs offer more than just safety, bringing comfort and companionship to those rebuilding their lives.

Beyond her nonprofit work, Sutliff stays visible on social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok. There, she shares her journey, spreads awareness, and supports people who may feel alone. Sleeping with a Stranger is how she chose to bring her story to the world.

"This isn’t just a show. It’s every moment I thought I’d never survive—finally seen. The truth they tried to silence, now impossible to ignore," she wrote on a LinkedIn post.

Through the series and her ongoing efforts, she continues to provide strength and guidance to others navigating the same path as her.

