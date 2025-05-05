Law and Order season 24 episode 21: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

NBC's Law and Order season 24 episode 21, titled Tough Love will premiere on Thursday, May 8, 2025. The upcoming hour of the police procedural drama will focus on the murder of a sports agent, with multiple potential suspects. Acclaimed TV personality Stephen A. Smith will also be making a cameo, adding to the long list of guest stars on Law and Order.

One of the longest-running primetime shows on American television, Law and Order is the flagship series in the fan-favourite franchise. It debuted in 1990, and season 24 started airing on October 3, 2024. The main cast members this season are Reid Scott, Mehcad Brooks, Maura Tierney, Hugh Dancy, Odelya Halevi, and Tony Goldwyn.

When will Law and Order season 24 episode 21 be released?

Law and Order season 24, episode 21, titled Tough Love, will be released on Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 8 pm Eastern Standard Time.

Below is a list of select release timings for the upcoming episode:

Time Zone Date Release Time Pacific Standard Time (PST) Thursday, May 8, 2025 5 pm Mountain Standard Time (MST) Thursday, May 8, 2025 6 pm Central Standard Time (CST) Thursday, May 8, 2025 7 pm Eastern Standard Time (EST) Thursday, May 8, 2025 8 pm



Where to watch Law and Order season 24, episode 21?

As stated above, NBC will broadcast episode 21 of Law and Order season 24 on May 8, 2025, at its scheduled time. NBC's streaming platform, Peacock, will make the episode available on May 9, 2025. Apart from cable, the NBC app and website also provide access to Law and Order episodes.

Other options include live TV streaming services like Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV that offer NBC. It is advised to check the availability in different regions.

A brief recap of Law and Order season 24 episode 20

Law and Order season 24 episode 20 unravels the murder of Sunny Zhen, a former chemistry student turned mechanic. Sunny was found shot point-blank at his workplace, and early suspicions pointed to a personal motive.

Investigators soon discovered that Sunny had been fired from Hudson University after being falsely accused of espionage. Once a promising scientist, Sunny was left struggling financially and eventually drawn into the orbit of a dangerous drug cartel led by Antonio Ruiz.

The case took a dark turn when the police uncovered Sunny’s likely involvement in Ruiz’s fentanyl operation. Omar Nunez, Ruiz’s enforcer and relative, was identified as Sunny’s killer, but he was murdered in prison before he could talk. The investigation ultimately revealed a drug lab hidden near the shore where fentanyl was tested on vulnerable individuals.

Many of them died and were dumped nearby. Ruiz’s own son, Ernesto, helped bring him down by wearing a wire and confronting him, leading Ruiz to confess. The episode ended with Ruiz behind bars, but Ernesto’s brave act cost him his family and his former life.

Preview of Law and Order season 24 episode 21

The logline of the upcoming episode reads,

"A tough-love sports agent is found stabbed to death, leaving the squad with a trail of suspects who wanted him gone; despite a wealth of evidence, Price and Maroun worry that a lack of motive will tank their case."

In the teaser for episode 21, Price and Shaw describe the victim as a sports agent who was very controlling, successful, and controversial. His altercation with an athlete hints that many people who have the resources might want him dead. However, the legal team will struggle to make a case without a concrete motive.

The episode also features a guest appearance by Stephen A. Smith, the renowned journalist and actor known for roles in General Hospital and Luke Cage. Smith’s presence is expected to add intrigue to the unfolding drama in the upcoming episode.

Stay tuned for more updates on Law and Order season 24.

