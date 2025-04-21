Law and Order season 24 episode 20: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

NBC will broadcast Sins of the Father, episode 20 of Law and Order season 24, on May 1, 2025. The police procedural drama is going on a hiatus this week and will return to air the remaining three episodes of the season starting in May. In the upcoming episode, the 2-7 investigates the murder of a car mechanic. The team tries to figure out whether his death is the cover-up for something more sinister.

This latest season of Law and Order premiered on October 3, 2024. It went on fall break in November and returned with the remaining episodes in January 2025. The series is created by Dick Wolf under the production of Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television. It is one of the longest-running primetime shows in American TV history.

When will Law and Order season 24 episode 20 be released?

Law and Order season 24, episode 20, titled Sins of the Father, will be released on Thursday, May 1, 2025, at 8 pm Eastern Standard Time.

Below is a list of select release timings for the upcoming episode:

Time Zone Date Release Time Pacific Standard Time (PST) Thursday, May 1, 2025 5 pm Mountain Standard Time (MST) Thursday, May 1, 2025 6 pm Central Standard Time (CST) Thursday, May 1, 2025 7 pm Eastern Standard Time (EST) Thursday, May 1, 2025 8 pm





Where to watch Law and Order season 24, episode 19?

As stated above, the new episode of Law and Order season 24 will air on NBC, May 1, 2025, at its scheduled time slot. It will also be available on NBC's streaming platform, Peacock, on May 2, 2025. Live TV streaming services like Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV offer NBC as part of the channel lineup. Select episodes of the series can be bought on Apple TV and the Microsoft Store.

A brief recap of Law and Order season 24 episode 19

In Law and Order season 24, episode 19, titled Play with Fire Part 1, the narrative unfolds with an ICE raid on a homeless shelter, prompting undocumented migrants to flee. Among them, two young women, Sofia and Ana, plan to reunite at a hostel, but only Ana arrives. Sofia is later discovered murdered, her body burned in an oil drum.

Captain Olivia Benson receives a cryptic call about the incident, but the caller disconnects before revealing their identity. The investigation reveals that Sofia was actually Detective Maria Recinos, a rookie officer inspired by Benson, working undercover to expose a predator exploiting undocumented women.

Maria's death mirrors a previous unsolved case involving a victim named Rosa Ortega, leading Lieutenant Brady to revisit the earlier investigation. As the team delves deeper, they uncover a human trafficking ring and rescue twelve women.

However, the true murderer remains elusive, and the episode concludes with Ana's mysterious disappearance from police custody, only to be found dead shortly after. The case continues in Law and Order: SVU season 26, episode 19.

Preview of Law and Order season 24 episode 20

The logline of the upcoming episode reads,

"When a car mechanic is murdered execution-style, Shaw and Riley suspect his job was a cover for more sinister talents; as the trial gets underway for the arrested suspect, Baxter, Price and Maroun are faced with who should answer for the crime."

In the trailer for episode 20, the Law and Order team is investigating the murder of 13 people whose bodies are hauled out of the river. Baxter tells his team that there is a bigger prize to be won through the case, and they need to find the person responsible for the deaths. He also says that the team doesn't have a choice this time, indicating the high stakes in the upcoming episode.

