Law and Order season 24 episode 19: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

NBC will broadcast Play with Fire Part 1, episode 19 of Law and Order season 24, on April 17, 2025. The upcoming episode of the police procedural drama is a two-hour crossover event with its spinoff, Law and Order: SVU. The episodes will feature the murder case of Maria, a girl that Benson knew and had saved in the past.

Ad

Law and Order Season 24 premiered on October 3, 2024. The show continues the classic procedural’s legacy with timely cases and complex legal battles. Starring Hugh Dancy and Odelya Halevi as prosecutors, and Reid Scott and Mehcad Brooks as detectives, the season blends headline-inspired crimes with deeper character moments. It also features crossovers with SVU and Organized Crime, keeping the franchise tightly connected.

When will Law and Order Season 24, Episode 19 be released?

Ad

Trending

Season 24, Episode 19, titled Play with Fire Part 1, will be released on Thursday, April 17, 2025, at 8 pm Eastern Standard Time.

Due to the difference in time zones, release timings vary in various regions. Below is a list of select release timings for the upcoming episode:

Time Zone Date Release Time Pacific Standard Time (PST) Thursday, April 17, 2025 5 pm Mountain Standard Time (MST) Thursday, April 17, 2025 6 pm Central Standard Time (CST) Thursday, April 17, 2025 7 pm Eastern Standard Time (EST) Thursday, April 17, 2025 8 pm

Ad

Where to watch Law and Order season 24, episode 19?

Law and Order season 24 episode 19, will air on NBC, April 17, 2025. It will also be available on Peacock a day later. Other than cable, live TV streaming services like Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV, carry NBC.

Individual episodes are available to buy on sites such as Apple TV and the Microsoft Store. The availability for streaming will depend on the location.

Ad

A brief recap of Law and Order season 24, episode 18

Ad

In Law and Order Season 24, Episode 18, titled Inherent Bias, the murder of WNBA star Cameron Adler launches a complex investigation. Detectives Riley and Shaw first explore Adler's rivalry with fellow player Nia Moore, who is quickly cleared. Attention then shifts to Adler's ex-boyfriend, Greg Dawson, and her former business partner, Darius Cain.

Darius had been ousted from their joint marijuana venture due to his criminal past. When approached by police, Darius flees and discards an object into the river, which Detective Riley believes is the murder weapon. However, Detective Shaw is uncertain, leading to conflicting testimonies.

Ad

Despite the lack of a recovered weapon, facial recognition evidence places Darius near the scene, and Adler's blood is found on his clothing. At trial, the defense argues racial bias and questions the reliability of the evidence. Nevertheless, ADA Nolan Price presents a compelling case, emphasizing motive and behavior, which ultimately leads the jury to convict Darius, though doubts about his guilt linger.

Preview of Law and Order season 24 episode 19

The logline of the upcoming episode reads:

Ad

"A mysterious phone call to Capt. Benson of the Special Victims Unit leads detectives to the scene of a brutal murder."

Law and Order Season 24, Episode 19 is a crossover with SVU. In the teaser for the episode, Captain Olivia Benson receives a call that leads to the murder of Maria Recinos, a woman she once rescued as a child. As Benson teams up with Detectives Shaw and Riley, they uncover a disturbing pattern targeting marginalized women.

Ad

Meanwhile, Price, Carisi and Baxter work together to prove the charges against the culprit. With Stabler making an appearance, many old alliances are expected to reignite as the team races to bring justice to a case that hits close to home.

Stay tuned for more updates on Law and Order.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aarushi Shubham Aarushi Shubham is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda, based in Bengaluru. With a Bachelor’s in Journalism and a Master’s in English and Cultural Studies, Aarushi’s academic journey culminated in a thesis on Queer Ecologies, exploring new perspectives on nature and queer identity through a cinematic lens.



Aarushi has built her expertise across content creation, public relations, and digital tools, having managed media and content for some of India’s well-known lifestyle brands. In her downtime, she’s an avid fan of sitcoms, a lover of classic literature, and enjoys watching shows from around the world. Know More