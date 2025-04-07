Law and Order Season 24 Episode 18: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

NBC plans to broadcast Inherent Bias, episode 18 of Law and Order season 24, on April 10, 2025. The upcoming episode of the police procedural drama focuses on the murder case of a rising basketball player. The episode will also explore a conflict within the Law and Order team as Shaw and Riley try to put forth their version of the investigation.

Law and Order Season 24 premiered on October 3, 2024. The show was created by Dick Wolf in 1990, and continues to follow its classic episodic format. It focuses on the arrest, trial, and conviction of criminals by NYPD detectives and prosecutors central to the show.

This season stars some heavyweight casts, including Reid Scott, Mehcad Brooks, Maura Tierney, Hugh Dancy, Odelya Halevi, and Tony Goldwyn.

When will Law and Order Season 24, Episode 18 be released?

Law and Order Season 24 Episode 18, titled Inherent Bias, will be released on Thursday, April 10, 2025, at 8 pm Eastern Standard Time.

Due to the difference in time zones, release timings vary in various regions. Below is a list of select release timings for the upcoming episode:

Time Zone Date Release Time Pacific Standard Time (PST) Thursday, April 10, 2025 5 pm Mountain Standard Time (MST) Thursday, April 10, 2025 6 pm Central Standard Time (CST) Thursday, April 10, 2025 7 pm Eastern Standard Time (EST) Thursday, April 10, 2025 8 pm

Where to watch Law and Order season 24 episode 18?

Law and Order season 24 episode 18 will air on NBC, April 10, 2025. It will also be streaming on Peacock a day later. Aside from cable, services providing live TV streaming, such as Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV offer NBC.

Individual episodes are available to buy on sites such as Apple TV and the Microsoft Store. The availability for streaming will depend, and it is recommended to look at the available means in various locations.

A brief recap of Law and Order season 24 episode 17

In Law and Order Season 24, episode 17, the police investigate the murder of teenager Emily Chapman. Detectives Shaw and Riley uncover a web of school drama, suspicious adults, and a volatile home life. Initial suspects include a jealous classmate and an overly involved coach, but the case takes a dark turn when Emily’s mother, Melinda, is revealed as the killer.

Suffering from untreated postpartum psychosis, Melinda believed Emily was a threat to her infant and pushed her off the highline. The DA’s office uncovers that Melinda’s husband, Derek, ignored medical advice and refused treatment for her condition, believing she would “snap out of it.”

Though Melinda is tried because of insanity, the prosecution tries to hold Derek accountable. They fail, as the key witness, Emily's younger sister, Amanda, is not in a mental space to testify against her father after losing her sister and mother. Nolan pushes for a statement but backs out when he realizes how it will affect Amanda. Derek was acquitted, leaving the audience struggling with the outcome of a preventable tragedy.

Preview of Law and Order season 24 episode 18

The logline of the upcoming episode reads:

"A rising basketball star is shot dead, leaving the squad in a desperate scramble for leads. When the capture of a suspect doesn't go as planned, Shaw and Riley each take a firm stand on what they believe they witnessed."

In the teaser of episode 18, Shaw and Riley are seen in pursuit of a suspect. When they apprehended him, Riley said that he saw the man throwing a gun in the water, but Shaw remained skeptical. He said that there was no gun in sight, and they got into an argument in the DA's office.

Fans can look forward to seeing how the team navigates their conflict and solves the case in the upcoming episode.

Stay tuned for more updates on Law and Order.

