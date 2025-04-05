Law and Order season 24 episode 17 recap: Who killed Emily Chapman?

Episode 17 of Law and Order season 24, A Perfect Family, aired on April 3, 2025. The latest episode of the police procedural drama focuses on the murder case of a young girl named Emily, who was thrown from the top of a building. As the team investigates, they discover that the victim's family is hiding secrets that led to her death.

Ad

In the end, it is revealed that Emily was killed by her mother, Melinda Chapman, who was suffering from untreated postpartum psychosis. Believing Emily was a demon threatening her newborn baby, Melinda pushed her off the highline. Her actions were driven by delusions, and she will likely receive treatment for her insanity.

Law and Order Season 24 premiered on October 3, 2024. The current season saw a major addition to the cast, with Maura Tierney's Lt. Jessica Brady taking over from Camryn Manheim's Kate Dixon. The cast members reprising their roles are Tony Goldwyn, Hugh Dancy, Odelya Halevi, Reid Scott, and Mehcad Brooks.

Ad

Trending

Demons from hell invading our world? Check out Netflix's new show HERE.

Law and Order season 24, episode 17: Mother kills her daughter in a tragic case of mental illness

Ad

In Law and Order season 24 episode 17, Detectives Shaw and Riley investigate the mysterious death of a teenage girl named Emily Chapman, found dead beneath the city’s highline. The case takes a shocking turn when they discover she was pushed in broad daylight. Initially, suspicion falls on a popular coach at Emily’s private school and a former best friend with a history of anger issues.

However, the investigation unravels a far more disturbing truth. Emily’s mother, Melinda, had been quietly struggling with postpartum psychosis following the birth of her youngest child. Haunted by delusions that her daughter was a threat, Melinda followed Emily and pushed her to her death.

Ad

Though she attempts to mask her involvement, surveillance footage and inconsistencies in her alibi expose her. When questioned, Melinda admits to the act but insists she believed she was protecting her baby. Melinda's therapist tells the team that her husband, Derek, is denying her the treatment. He was as much responsible for Emily's death as was Melinda.

Also read: Law and Order season 24 episode 12 recap: A domestic abuse case gets personal for Maroun

Ad

Law and Order season 24 episode 17: Emily's father's denial has a part to play in her murder

Ad

In Law and Order season 24 episode 17, a disturbing layer of negligence begins to surface after Melinda's arrest for Emily's murder. Melinda had been diagnosed with postpartum psychosis but was denied treatment by her husband, Derek Chapman. In flashbacks and interviews, it becomes clear that Derek didn’t believe in mental illness, having buried his trauma from a mother who took her life when he was a teen.

Despite warnings from Melinda’s therapist, Derek refused help or supervision for his wife, isolating her further. His refusal to act created the perfect storm for tragedy. Although Melinda ultimately pushed Emily, her actions were fueled by untreated delusions that Derek could have helped prevent. The DA’s office debates holding Derek accountable by asking Melinda to testify against him, but she refuses.

Ad

Derek also refuses the plea deal he is offered. The only other potential witness of Melinda's condition and Derek's ignorance is Emily’s younger sister, Amanda. However, Amanda is too emotionally fragile to testify. She is living with her grandmother, who was against putting her on the witness stand.

Price pushes Amanda to testify, but changes his mind at the last minute when he realizes the effect it could have on her. With no clear legal path forward, Derek walks free and will likely get custody of her two children. At the end of Law and Order season 24 episode 17, the prosecutors and audience are left questioning who is truly responsible for Emily’s death.

Ad

Also read: Law and Order season 24 episode 14 recap: An actor’s homicide leads Shaw to an old friend

Stay tuned for more updates on Law and Order season 24.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aarushi Shubham Aarushi Shubham is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda, based in Bengaluru. With a Bachelor’s in Journalism and a Master’s in English and Cultural Studies, Aarushi’s academic journey culminated in a thesis on Queer Ecologies, exploring new perspectives on nature and queer identity through a cinematic lens.



Aarushi has built her expertise across content creation, public relations, and digital tools, having managed media and content for some of India’s well-known lifestyle brands. In her downtime, she’s an avid fan of sitcoms, a lover of classic literature, and enjoys watching shows from around the world. Know More