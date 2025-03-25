Law and Order Season 24 Episode 17: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

NBC's Law and Order Season 24 Episode 17 titled A Perfect Family will premiere on April 3, 2025. The police procedural drama is taking a brief break this Thursday. It will return next week with a fresh episode. In the upcoming episode, the team works on the murder case of a 12-year-old girl.

Law and Order Season 24 premiered on October 3, 2024. The show was created by Dick Wolf in 1990, and continues to follow its classic episodic format focusing on the arrest, trial, and conviction of criminals by NYPD detectives and prosecutors central to the show. The cast this season stars Reid Scott, Mehcad Brooks, Maura Tierney, Hugh Dancy, Odelya Halevi, and Tony Goldwyn.

When will Law and Order Season 24 Episode 17 be released?

Law and Order Season 24 Episode 17, titled A Perfect Family, will be released on Thursday, April 3, 2025, at 8 pm Eastern Standard Time.

Due to the difference in time zones, release timings vary in various regions. Below is a list of select release timings for the upcoming episode:

Time Zone Date Release Time Pacific Standard Time (PST) Thursday, April 3, 2025 5 pm Mountain Standard Time (MST) Thursday, April 3, 2025 6 pm Central Standard Time (CST) Thursday, April 3, 2025 7 pm Eastern Standard Time (EST) Thursday, April 3, 2025 8 pm

Where to watch Law and Order Season 24 Episode 17?

Law and Order Season 24 Episode 17 is scheduled to air on NBC next Thursday at its scheduled broadcast time. The episode will also be available to stream the next day on Peacock. Besides cable, live TV streaming services like Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV carry NBC.

Select episodes can also be purchased on platforms like Apple TV and Microsoft Store. Streaming availability may vary, so it is advised to check the accessible options in different regions.

A brief recap of Law and Order Season 24 Episode 16

Law and Order Season 24, Episode 16, features a case inspired by the real-life case of Luigi Mangione. The case unfolds when Logan Andrews, CEO of OptiShield Insurance, is murdered in broad daylight. None of the witnesses agree to disclose the killer's identity. He becomes a folk hero and people start dressing up as him.

The killer, Ethan Weller, later attempts to kill another CEO before being caught. Weller's mother died after being denied life-saving treatment. He was on a mission to kill all insurance company CEOs believing he was getting justice for the common man. His story garners public support and complicates ADA Price’s prosecution.

Price initially refuses to offer a plea deal, but when he sees the support Ethan is getting, he agrees. However, it is too late by then, and the defense rejects the deal. The judge favors the defense, and the decision relies on a jury. The episode ends ambiguously, leaving Weller’s fate uncertain and up to the audience's imagination.

Preview of Law and Order Season 24 Episode 17

The logline of the upcoming reads:

"When a student is thrown to her death, Riley zeros in on a family secret to piece together her last moments; Price and Maroun must rely on the eyewitness account of a young child to determine if an unlikely suspect should be charged with murder."

The teaser for Episode 17 hints that the murder case of a 12-year-old girl will get personal for the Law and Order team. The team has unlikely suspects and no concrete motive, while the pressure on them to secure a conviction intensifies.

Baxter even says, "If we let this killer walk, we'll never forgive ourselves."

It hints that the team will try their best to get justice for the victim while dealing with the baggage of the case.

Stay tuned for more updates on Law and Order.

