Law and Order season 24 episode 16 recap: Was Ethan convicted of murder?

NBC's Law and Order season 24 episode 16, Folk Hero, premiered on March 20, 2025. The latest episode of the police procedural drama focuses on a case inspired by real events. Ethan, the killer of an insurance company CEO, is deemed a hero by the public. The case goes to a jury, and Price tries his best to get Ethan convicted.

Ad

Towards the end of Law and Order season 24 episode 16, the jury gives their decision. However, the scene cuts before the verdict is delivered, leaving the episode open-ended. Through this case, Law and Order season 24 gives its audience some food for thought and leaves the conclusion open for interpretation.

Law and Order season 24 episode 16 leaves Ethan's conviction up to the fans' imagination

Ad

Trending

In Law and Order season 24 episode 16, the team handles the murder case of Logan Andrews, the CEO of an insurance company. Primary investigation reveals that the killer was hiding in plain sight, yet no witness agrees to help the police. People hail him as a 'folk hero' for taking down a powerful and exploitative man.

They dress up as him, leading to several false arrests. While interrogating one of Logan's employees whom he fired recently, the team receives another call about the shooter's sighting. They reach the location and arrest the killer, who was there to murder another insurance company's leader.

Ad

The culprit is Ethan Weller, who believes he is doing these murders for the greater good of society. He gets public sympathy, and his arrest further complicates things for the police. During the trial, Price tries his best to get Ethan convicted, but the case ends up going to a jury. The jury makes a decision, but the episode ends before their verdict is delivered.

This leaves a lot of unanswered questions for the fans. By leaving the verdict ambiguous, the show challenges viewers to consider the morality of the case. The episode is inspired by the recent Luigi Mangione case. In an interview with TV Insider dated March 20, 2025, guest star Jesse Metcalfe, who played Sgt. Danny DeLuca said the following,

Ad

“I feel like this open-ended episode played incredibly well. It really works for this episode. We don’t really take a stand on what the verdict should be. We allow the audience to have their own opinion. I think a lot of times when a storyline isn’t resolved, it can cause the audience a little bit of frustration. I think in this particular episode, I think it’s still incredibly satisfying, which is important.”

Ad

Law and Order season 24 episode 16: Price struggles to get Ethan prosecuted amidst intense public scrutiny

Ad

ADA Nolan Price faces an uphill battle prosecuting Ethan Weller in Law and Order season 24 episode 16. The team figures out that Weller had committed the murder very early on in the episode. They also have plenty of evidence against him like his manifesto and his attempt to kill another CEO, but the real challenge is dealing with the public.

The public views him as a vigilante taking on an unjust system. The media and public sentiment make the case difficult for Price. In the courtroom, Weller reveals that his mother died because the insurance company denied her a drug that could save her life. He believes that by killing these CEOs, he is helping society. Protesters flood the courtroom, and the defense focuses on Weller’s tragic backstory.

Ad

Price initially dismisses Baxter's concerns about the trial. Insurance CEOs pressure Baxter to reach a plea deal, but Price refuses, convinced he could win outright. His confidence is hit when the judge allows the defense’s argument that Weller acted to protect others.

Price finally realizes that the trial is out of his control. He agrees to offer a plea deal, but now the defense refuses. The jury appears sympathetic, but there is also concrete evidence against Ethan. With no verdict revealed, Law and Order season 24 episode 16 ends, underscoring how public sentiment can shape justice.

Ad

Stay tuned for more updates on Law and Order season 24.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback