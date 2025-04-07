Law & Order: SVU season 26 episode 18: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

On April 10, 2025, NBC plans to broadcast The Accuser, episode 18 of Law & Order: SVU season 26. This coming episode will focus on a case involving the assault and murder of a middle-aged man. The type of attack that the man endures suggests that the crime may be personal. The SVU unit strives to apprehend the attacker as soon as possible.

Ad

Law & Order: SVU premiered on October 3, 2024, for season 26. The legal drama began on September 20, 1999, as a spin-off of the original Law & Order series. The series revolves around the Special Victims Unit, a specialized team of detectives within the New York City Police Department. The officers investigate s*xual assault, child abuse and domestic violence.

When will Law & Order: SVU season 26 episode 18, be released?

Ad

Trending

As stated above, Law & Order: SVU season 26 episode 18 titled The Accuser will be released on Thursday, April 10, 2025, at 9 pm Eastern Standard Time.

Time zones differ across various regions, the broadcast time can vary. Below is a list of select release timings for the upcoming episode:

Time Zone Date Release Time Pacific Standard Time April 10, 2025 6:00 pm Mountain Standard Time April 10, 2025 7:00 pm Central Standard Time April 10, 2025 8:00 pm Eastern Standard Time April 10, 2025 9:00 pm

Ad

Where to watch Law & Order: SVU season 26, episode 18?

Law & Order: SVU season 26 episode 18 is set to air on NBC at its reserved time on April 10, 2025. The episode will also be streamed the day after on NBC's official streaming platform, Peacock.

Peacock has two primary plans for new subscribers and returning viewers. The Premium plan begins at $7.99/month (full access, ad-supported), and Premium Plus costs $13.99/month (full access, ad-free with offline downloads).

Ad

Individual episodes or the entire season of the show can be bought from sites such as Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play, or Vudu. Some cable providers also offer on-demand options.

A brief recap of Law & Order: SVU season 26 episode 17

Ad

Law & Order: SVU season 26, episode 17, titled Accomplice Liability, focuses on the trial of Deonte Mosley, one of the culprits in the hostage situation from the season's fall finale. ADA Dominick Carisi was one of the victims in that case, along with two other women. During the trial, Mosley's defense attempts to portray him as a coerced accomplice to his partner Boyd Lynch. They assert that Mosley was scared and that is why he couldn't stop Boyd's crimes, murder, and s*xual assault.

Ad

However, the prosecution presents evidence of Mosley's active participation. Mosley was responsible for the procurement of the weapons used in the crime. Another challenge for prosecution arises with Tess Milburn, one of the other hostages who was r*ped, struggles with substance abuse and is initially reluctant to testify.

Despite these obstacles, both Tess and Carisi eventually give their testimonies about that day. The episode highlights Carisi's emotional turmoil as he confronts his past trauma. Ultimately, the jury convicts Mosley of murder, offering a sense of justice and closure for the victims.

Ad

Preview of Law & Order: SVU season 26 episode 18

The logline of the upcoming episode reads,

"When a man is ruthlessly assaulted and burned, the SVU's investigation uncovers a decades-old secret; Bruno helps a young witness find the courage to come forward."

The teaser for the episode opens with a shot of the victim handcuffed to bars with a number carved on his back. Benson briefs the team that the victim is a 50-year-old man, and the team agrees that they have never seen a case like this. Benson points out that the motive might be personal, and the fans will see the SVU team race against time to solve the case.

Ad

Stay tuned for more updates on Law & Order: SVU, season 26.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aarushi Shubham Aarushi Shubham is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda, based in Bengaluru. With a Bachelor’s in Journalism and a Master’s in English and Cultural Studies, Aarushi’s academic journey culminated in a thesis on Queer Ecologies, exploring new perspectives on nature and queer identity through a cinematic lens.



Aarushi has built her expertise across content creation, public relations, and digital tools, having managed media and content for some of India’s well-known lifestyle brands. In her downtime, she’s an avid fan of sitcoms, a lover of classic literature, and enjoys watching shows from around the world. Know More