Law and Order: SVU season 26 episode 17: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

NBC's Law and Order: SVU season 26 episode 17 titled Accomplice Liability will premiere on April 3, 2025. The long-running police procedural drama is taking a brief break and will return next week with a fresh episode. The upcoming episode will put Carisi at the center of the action, as he distances himself from prosecution to become a witness.

Law and Order: SVU season 26 premiered on October 3, 2024. The show was created by Dick Wolf for NBC in 1999. The current season continues to star Mariska Hargitay as Captain Olivia Benson. She is joined by Ice-T, Peter Scanavino, Octavio Pisano, Kevin Kane, and Juliana Aidén Martinez in central roles.

When will Law and Order: SVU season 26 episode 17 be released?

As stated above, Law and Order: SVU season 26 episode 17, titled Accomplice Liability, will be released on Thursday, April 3, 2025, at 9 pm Eastern Standard Time. Due to the different time zones, the air time varies across the country.

Below is a list of release timings for the upcoming episode in select regions:

Time Zone Date Release Time Pacific Standard Time Thursday, April 3, 2025 6:00 pm Mountain Standard Time Thursday, April 3, 2025 7:00 pm Central Standard Time Thursday, April 3, 2025 8:00 pm Eastern Standard Time Thursday, April 3, 2025 9:00 pm

Where to watch Law and Order: SVU season 26 episode 17?

Law and Order: SVU season 26 episode 17, will air on NBC next Thursday at its scheduled broadcast time. The episode will be available on demand on NBC's official streaming platform, Peacock, the day after it airs on the channel.

Peacock provides two subscription models for new and existing customers. Peacock Premium is priced at $7.99 per month with ads, and Peacock Premium Plus can be purchased for $13.99 per month without ads. Live TV streaming services like Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV also carry NBC.

A brief recap of Law and Order: SVU season 26 episode 16

In Law and Order: SVU season 26, episode 16, Captain Olivia Benson and her team investigate the case of Ellie Hughes. She is a young influencer who is in a coma after being assaulted by her boyfriend, Chris Becker. Ellie is discovered to be pregnant at the hospital.

Chris and Ellie's mother resist a DNA test. Chris eventually agrees, and it is revealed that he is not the father. This confirms that Ellie was r*ped while she was hospitalized. Ellie's mother tells the team she used to leave Ellie alone with Pastor Caleb Hartwell to pray for her.

CCTV footage reveals that Hartwell used to lock the room and spend quite some time with Ellie. He is arrested, and he defends himself saying god told him to give Ellie a baby. This case also makes Benson reflect on her own past, and find closure in her troubled relationship with her mother.

Preview of Law and Order: SVU season 26 episode 17

The logline of the upcoming episode reads,

"Carisi attempts to put aside his role as prosecutor to serve as a witness in a trial; Benson tries to help a rape survivor struggling with her recovery."

The trailer of episode 17 hints that Law and Order: SVU will go back and address the storyline from episode 8, where Carisi was taken hostage in a deli. The incident severely impacted him and reflected on his professional life too when he froze in court during a trial.

In the upcoming episode, the criminal responsible for the incident will be tried in court, and Carisi will serve as a witness. Knowing the weight that he carries from that day, it will be interesting to see how Carisi puts aside his personal trauma and helps bring the culprit to justice in Law and Order: SVU season 26 episode 17.

Stay tuned for more updates on Law and Order: SVU.

