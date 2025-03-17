Law and Order: SVU season 26 episode 16: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

NBC's Law and Order: SVU season 26 episode 16 will premiere on March 20, 2025. The upcoming episode of the police procedural drama will focus on a case involving the assault of a comatose woman. Benson will have to convince the family to let go of their fictional narrative and focus on reality.

Law and Order: SVU season 26 premiered on October 3, 2024. The show continues to focus on sensitive s*xual crimes involving vulnerable victims. The current season is led by Mariska Hargitay as Captain Olivia Benson. She is joined by Ice-T, Peter Scanavino, Octavio Pisano, Kevin Kane, and Juliana Aidén Martinez in central roles.

When will Law and Order: SVU season 26 episode 16 be released?

As stated above, Law and Order: SVU season 26 episode 16 titled Let Me Bring Pardon, will be released on Thursday, March 20, 2025, at 9 pm Eastern Standard Time. Due to the different time zones, the air time varies across the country.

Below is a list of release timings for the upcoming episode in select regions:

Time Zone Date Release Time Pacific Standard Time March 20, 2025 6:00 pm Mountain Standard Time March 20, 2025 7:00 pm Central Standard Time March 20, 2025 8:00 pm Eastern Standard Time March 20, 2025 9:00 pm

Where to watch Law and Order: SVU season 26 episode 16?

Law and Order: SVU season 26 episode 16 will air on NBC this Thursday at its scheduled broadcast time. The episode will be available to stream the following day on Peacock. Peacock currently offers two subscription plans, Peacock Premium and Peacock Premium Plus, which cost $5.99 and $11.99 per month, respectively.

The upcoming episode can also be accessed through digital platforms like Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV. All previous episodes of the season can be watched on Peacock.

A brief recap of Law and Order: SVU season 26 episode 15

In season 26 episode 15, the Special Victims Unit faces a challenging case involving allegations of s*xual misconduct. A woman sleeps with a teenager without confirming his age. This counts as a felony on her part, and she is put under arrest.

On the other hand, the guy slips her ecstasy without telling her, and her lawyer argues that she is the victim in the case. The woman is questioned in court, and the guy's mother accuses her of being a p*dophile.

Benson is tasked with finding the truth, and Carisi tries to argue who should be convicted in this case. As they navigate the complexities of legal proceedings, it becomes an episode filled with ethical and moral dilemmas for the SVU team.

Preview of Law and Order: SVU season 26 episode 16

The logline of the upcoming episode reads:

"The doctor of a comatose woman calls SVU when he discovers his patient is pregnant; Benson must convince the family to reject magical thinking and look at the facts."

Like many other episodes this season, episode 16 will focus on a crime inflicted upon a vulnerable victim. The doctor of a woman who has been in a coma for some time finds out that she is pregnant. This hints that she was most likely r*ped by someone who knew of her medical state.

The doctor will call the SVU team to investigate the case. However, they might face resistance from the woman's family members who believe that the pregnancy is the result of something magical. Benson will try to make them confront reality and catch the culprit by the end of the episode.

Stay tuned for more updates on Law and Order: SVU.

